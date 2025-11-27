The Amazing Race Recap for 11/26/2025

This week’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race 38 takes us to Milan, Italy. All the teams, minus Kyland and Taylor are on the same plane. Taylor and Kyland are on a different one since the initial flight is fully booked. They will arrive about 45 minutes after the other teams, automatically putting them behind.

Once the teams arrive, they get their next clue in their waiting cars. Jas and Jag and Joseph and Adam lead, while Jack and Chelsie get lost.

Roadblock! The teams must choose one person to put together a flower dress using real flowers. Jas and Adam do this task, as well as Izzy, who arrives with Paige not too long after the others.

Jack and Chelsie arrive at the Roadblock next, with Jack taking on the task.

Meanwhile, Kyland and Taylor arrive in Milan.

Jas needs to redo his dress, while Adam begins to feel sick, suspecting his blood sugar is dropping. However, the medics check him out and his blood sugar is fine, it is actually heat exhaustion that is causing his problems. He drinks some liquids and powers through, with the others cheering him on.

Kyland and Taylor arrive at the Roadblock, with Kyland taking on the challenge.

Jas continues to struggle, but finally gets it right and gets the next clue.

Jack and Izzy struggle with the Roadblock.

Adam’s sugar is now through the roof. He is moved to the shade as he continues the task.

Roadblock 2! They will have to assemble a replica of a tower, then use a jousting stick to get rings while being pushed by locals on a horse. Jag will do this one.

Izzy finishes the first Roadblock and goes to the second, which Paige takes on.

Adam and Jack finally finish the Roadblock and head off with their respective teams. They go off in opposite directions.

As all this is happening, Jag finishes the Roadblock and gets the next clue. Meanwhile, Kyland finishes the first Roadblock.

The next clue has them building a self-supporting bridge.

Jack and Chelsie are lost and end up back where they started. They ask for directions and get back on the road.

Paige struggles with the jousting portion of the Roadblock. She finally gets it on her third attempt.

Adam finally finishes and goes to the next Roadblock with Joseph. He decides he wants a redemption arc and takes on the second Roadblock as well.

Jas and Jag finish the bridge and head to the Pit Stop.

Adam completes the second Roadblock and heads to the bridge task with Joseph. Meanwhile, the other two teams are working on the second Roadblock.

Izzy and Paige work on the bridge task and pass, also heading to the Pit Stop as Adam and Joseph begin the task.

Jag and Jas check in to the Pit Stop first and win $7,500 each.

Izzy and Paige check in second.

Taylor finally finishes the Roadblock and heads to work on the bridge task with Kyland. Chelsie and Jack are not too far behind.

Joseph and Adam finish and head to the Pit Stop and check in third.

The final two teams are neck and neck, but in the end, it is Kyland and Taylor who check into the Pit Stop first, meaning Jack and Chelsie are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned.