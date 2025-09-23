ABC Announces 2020 Schedule

ABC Announces 2020 Midseason Premiere Dates

ABC ANNOUNCES 2020 MIDSEASON PREMIERE DATES

New Drama Series ‘For Life’ Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 11,

and ‘American Idol’ Returns Sunday, Feb. 16

‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return With a Special Two-Hour Crossover Event,

Thursday, Jan. 23

Spring Season for ‘The Rookie’ Begins Sunday, Feb. 23;

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Farewell Season Resumes Thursday, April 2

Schedule Includes Previously Announced Dates for ‘The Bachelor,’

‘JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time’ and ‘The Oscars®’

A Special Preview of ‘For Life’ Is Available HERE

ABC premieres the new drama “For Life,” from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, on TUESDAY, FEB. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), and launches its third season of “American Idol” on SUNDAY, FEB. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST).

On THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” start the evening with a powerful two-hour crossover event followed by the highly anticipated return of “A Million Little Things” (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). “Station 19” debuts in its new time period at 8 p.m. EST followed by “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 p.m. EST.

As previously announced, “The Bachelor” kicks off MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), with a three-hour premiere. The multiple, consecutive night event “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time” premieres TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST). Additionally, “The Oscars®” airs SUNDAY, FEB. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

Below are premiere dates for new and returning shows (all times listed are ET):

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

MONDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (SEASON PREMIERE)

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “mixed-ish”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Emergence”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

9:00-9:31 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:31-10:00 pm. “Single Parents”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Stumptown”

MONDAY, JAN. 13

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Schooled”

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

8:00-8:30 p.m. “American Housewife”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat”

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Bless this Mess”

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

“STATION 19” AND “GREY’S ANATOMY” TWO-HOUR CROSSOVER EVENT

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19” (NEW TIME)

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (NEW TIME)

10:01-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (NEW TIME)

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The Oscars”

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. “For Life” (SERIES PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (SEASON PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

10:01-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

Additional premiere dates and schedule details will be announced at a later time.

ABOUT ‘FOR LIFE’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produces this fictional serialized legal and family drama. “For Life,” inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., is about prisoner Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves—his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris)—and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. “For Life” will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

The series is from Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr. The pilot is directed and executive produced by George Tillman Jr. (“The Hate U Give”). “For Life” is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.