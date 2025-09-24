Animation is Film Lineup Announced

SHORTS PRESENTATIONS Animation Is Film is once again proud to shine a spotlight on some of the year’s most extraordinary animated short films in four separate Short Film presentations. SHORTS PROGRAM 1 ÉIRU (Ireland / Giovanna Ferrari) Éiru, the youngest child of a powerful Iron Age Irish clan, seizes a chance to prove herself when her village faces a mysterious crisis, embarking on a perilous adventure beneath the earth. From Cartoon Saloon. FOREVERGREEN (USA / Nathan Engelhardt, Jeremy Spears) An orphaned bear cub finds a home with a fatherly evergreen tree, discovering comfort in its branches, before his curiosity — and desire for snacks — leads him into danger. CARDBOARD (United Kingdom / J.P. Vine) Worried he’s let his piglets down, a single dad moves them into a trailer park. When his kids turn a box into an intergalactic adventure, he must decide — stay stuck in the past, or join in. From Locksmith Animation in association with DNEG Animation and Ritzy Animation. VERSA (USA / Malcoln Pierce) Poignant and visually captivating, a young couple navigate the highs and lows of love, loss, and joy, swept along in an ethereal cosmic dance of life. From Walt Disney Animation. SNOW BEAR (USA / Aaron Blaise) Hand-drawn over many years and radiating all the delicacy of classic animation, a lonely polar bear, craving connection, brings a companion to life in his frozen world. SHORTS PROGRAM 2 AUTOKAR (Poland, Belgium / Sylwia Szkiłądź) In the 1990s, 8-year-old Agata leaves Poland for Belgium, seeing migration through a child’s eyes, as a journey of memory, imagination, and discovery unfolds on a fantastical bus ride. COMO SI LA TIERRA SE LAS HUBIERA TRAGADO (Mexico, France / Natalia Leon) A young woman returns to her hometown in Mexico, seeking to reconnect with her past, while the systemic darkness she witnessed as a child endures, stirring memories she must confront and reconcile GIGI (France / Cynthia Calvi) From a tormented little mermaid to the blossoming woman she is today, Gigi recounts her journey of transition with humor and sensitivity, exploring her path toward selfhood and belonging. THE NIGHT BOOTS (France / Pierre-Luc Granjon) Winner of the Annecy Festival’s Cristal for Short Film. When Elliot meets an inquisitive little creature in the woods, solitude gives way to both wander and wonder. Between shadows and light, the pair chart ​a quiet night of magical discovery. PLAYING GOD (Italy, France / Matteo Burani) A sculptor, obsessed with perfection, infuses life into a clay figure. Blinded by his pursuit, he can no longer see the beauty in his creations — even as they come alive. RETIREMENT PLAN (Ireland / John Kelly) In the throes of an overstimulated, energy-drained midlife, Ray fantasizes about all he hopes to do in retirement, once he finally has the ‘time.’ SHADOWS (France, Jordan / Rand Beiruty) At an overcrowded airport, a 14-year-old runaway mother struggles against lurking shadows that threaten her, holding fast to the one dream that might finally set her free. THE BEST OF ANNECY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WOMEN IN ANIMATION A collection of extraordinary short films from Annecy, curated by Women In Animation (WIA) AFTERGLOW (Hungary / Sophia Belleli, Lazarine Biaud, Joyanne Marquetant, Sarah Remane, Yann Tournois) In this 2025 Annecy Ident, a group of young Hungarians wander from Budapest’s old city, uncovering its layers of history and beauty before arriving at the city’s iconic ruin bars and nightclubs. HAIRY LEGS (Canada / Andrea Dorfman) One question — “Why do I have to shave my legs?” — sets a 13-year-old on a journey of self-discovery, capturing the shift from carefree days to facing — and challenging — the expectations and stereotypes that shape girlhood. OVARY ACTING (Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom / Ida Melum) At her sister’s baby shower, a thirty-something woman is forced to confront motherhood… in perhaps the most unexpected — and literal — way possible. SAFO (Brazil / Rosana Urbes) Inspired by fragments of poems by Sappho (Lesbos, 600 BC) — the first known female author of the Western world — lyrical expressions entwine with the shifting interpretations of her figure across history. SULAIMANI (France / Vinnie Ann Bose) Two friends share a meal at an Indian restaurant in Paris, where the flavours stir buried emotions and unlock memories that slowly reveal why they left their homeland. ZWERMEN ❊ MURMURATION (Belgium, The Netherlands / Janneke Swinkels, Tim Frijsinger) Trapped in a nursing home — a world of bingo, pills, dentures, and dementia — an elderly man longs for freedom beyond its walls, in a magical-realist fable of longing and escape. STUDENT SHOWCASE Celebrating the next generation of filmmakers, this Student Showcase presents short films from emerging artists, brought to you by educational partners at California Institute of the Arts, University of Southern California, California State University Long Beach, California State University Fullerton, and ArtCenter College of Design. More Animation Is Film announcements will be shared in the coming weeks.