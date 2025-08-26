48 Hours Investigates Murder of Mary Catherine Edwards

48 HOURS delves into the gripping case that haunted the Beaumont, Texas, police department for over 25 years in the all-new episode, “Tracking the Killer of Mary Catherine Edwards.” CBS News correspondent and 48 HOURS contributor Natalie Morales reports on the murder of Edwards, a beloved schoolteacher, and her unexpected connection to the killer, Saturday, Nov. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

In 1995, Edwards was found murdered in her home — an act that sent shockwaves through the community. The crime scene was harrowing. Texas Ranger Brandon Bess called it “unusual,” describing how they found her over the bathtub and handcuffed behind her back.

The investigation went cold for years, leaving friends and family without answers. However, recent advances in forensic science and tireless work by investigators revealed a startling twist: Edwards had been a bridesmaid at the killer’s wedding.

Join Morales as she takes viewers through the journey of relentless detective work and the profound determination that ultimately led to justice for Mary Catherine Edwards.

At 9:00 PM ET/PT, Peter Van Sant and 48 HOURS report on one of the nation’s deadliest serial killers in an encore of 48 HOURS: “Rodney Alcala: The Killing Game.”

