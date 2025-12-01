31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite New Comedy

Since we are in the last month of the year, it is time to honor my favorite things from 2025. Each day, I will add a new and different category and on the last day of the year, I will switch gears and honor TVGrapevine’s Man and Woman of the Year.

First up in this category is my favorite comedy of the year. While it was sadly cancelled by Hulu, I still absolutely loved every moment of this sitcom.

Yes, I am talking about Mid-Century Modern. Starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham and the late Linda Lavin, the show is a modern-day Golden Girls where three longtime friends move in together after one of their own dies. Together with Sybil (Lavin), who plays Bunny’s mom (Lane), the four have adventures that have viewers laughing from start to finish.

The show, which ended with Sybil’s death, did a wonderful job in honoring the legend that is Linda Lavin, who died during the filming of the series. They took on a sad topic with humor but still respected the character and legend.

I am sad to see this one go and wonder what could have been since the main three actors had such great chemistry (maybe we can get Matt and Nathan Lee on Only Murders in the Building with Nathan Lane?) and personality.

This is truly a case of the sitcom that got away, but I am happy to honor it in my own way by naming it Favorite New Comedy of 2025.