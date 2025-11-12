Mid-Century Modern Recap for Turbulence

-Jerry prepares himself for one of his flights. Arthur will be on the flight, heading to NYC. Bunny is upset that they will be gone when his sister Mindy arrives. He needs them there to rebuff the fighting between everyone.

-Jerry kisses Bunny goodbye as he leaves, not realizing Bunny only wanted to give him his ID.

-Mindy arrives but not before Sybil snarks on her life. Mindy also ran over something she hopes wasn’t important. Bunny says it was a kidney.

-Arthur is mad because he isn’t flying first class. He says he is dressed for it, but Jerry says he looks like he got a Count Cholula costume half off at Spirit Halloween. He is then seated against a girl who plans on talking a lot.

-Mindy snarks on the nut milk in the fridge, which belongs to Jerry. Sybil wants to know why they are fighting as they continue to snark against each other.

-The girl next to Arthur is Jerry’s daughter Becca.

-Sybil insults Mindy while Bunny gets wine to deal….but not the good stuff because that should not be wasted on two sour grapes.

-Sybil and Mindy fight, so Bunny takes her shopping.

-Jerry cannot believe Becca is on the flight and freaks out. He claims that he tried to have a relationship with her, but her mother wouldn’t allow it. He asks Arthur to talk to her and report back on anything she says….and gives him champagne, which is taken by another flight attendant….who calls him the Hamburglar and drinks it.

-Bunny and Mindy go to the family bra store, where they fight over family issues. They come to an understanding, and she says she wishes that she would have been asked to be in the family business.

-Becca tells Arthur that her mother never gave her anything from Jerry and that he was a deadbeat. He reports back to Jerry, who tries to keep it together but freaks out.

-Jerry has Arthur cover for him so he can talk to Becca. Arthur doesn’t care what people want in terms of food and gives them what he wants them to have.

-Jerry and Becca talk. She wants him to give her mom grace since she raised her alone. He agrees and can’t bring himself to tell her the truth. He begins to cry, causing her to cry as well.

-The plane hits turbulence and Arthur tells them to put on their seatbelts…and the one wearing AXE body spray to step out onto the wing. Jerry comforts Becca.

-Denise is passed out, so Arthur takes over. Jerry tells him that he wanted to make things right with Becca, but didn’t want her to hate her mom. Arthur wonders how any church could kick him out.

-Sybil greets Bunny and Mindy home and talks to them about her life after becoming widowed. They snark at her and she says this is why she can’t say nice things. She apologizes to Mindy and tells her she will let her figure things out since she is stronger and braver than she ever was….and because Bunny is a big job.

-Mindy is feeling alone as a divorcee and empty nester so Bunny asks her to work at the store. She isn’t sure, but Sybil tells her that Bunny will buy her new things and a new place.

-Mindy shows off one of the bras the family designed.