Mid-Century Modern Recap for Never Have I Ever

-The guys are on dating apps, swiping and snarking. Bunny coughs and says there is an irritant in the house. Sybil calls for him and he says that there it is. Meanwhile, Jerry has two dates and is looking at real estate.

-The guys all begin coughing, so Sybil thinks they have COVID. Bunny thinks COVID is ancient history but they all ending up testing positive.

Sybil runs to the Royale to get away from them.

-Bunny says to burn all of his things if he dies so his mother doesn’t see. Arthur snarks on his attitude, while Jerry is excited that he lost two pounds has flushed cheeks and thick bedhead. He also makes them drinks.

-Jerry serves them drinks, which he says is cold medicine. Arthur and Bunny talk about The Jetsons and wonder if Rosy the Robot was a lesbian.

-The guys play Never Have I Ever. It starts out innocently enough, with Arthur and Bunny admitting they ate dessert before a meal and gets naughtier as they talk about sex. Arthur talks about sleeping with a woman and pretended to join the Army to escape.

-It gets even spicier when Arthur and Jerry admit to having sex on the beach….with each other. Bunny was unaware of this and is hurt they never told him.

-Bunny makes up his own version of Summer Nights and finishes his drink….which he can’t taste. He also eats ice cream before dinner.

-Later on, Bunny blows his nose as Arthur comes in, talking about his night with Jerry. He says they didn’t tell him since he is such a drama queen. Bunny is hurt and acts all dramatic, proving their point.

-Arthur apologizes to Yvonne, the woman he slept with. She is understanding and says he doesn’t have to explain anything because she already knew. She tells him to love himself and be the brave guy who sang I’m Every Woman at the church talent show.

-Jerry talks to Bunny, who is still acting dramatic about being sick and betrayed. He says that had he turned to Bunny, he would have caught feelings. This leads to them having a heart to heart, with Jerry saying he would never want to lose Bunny, which is why he doesn’t want to get together.

-Bunny coughs, hacks and vomits, saying he can see why Jerry would be attracted to him. He thinks that Jerry could never love Arthur that way and will probably not tell him. They cuddle in bed watching TV with the super big captions as they cough and hack.

-Arthur joins them to tell them about Yvonne and to apologize to Bunny. This leads to bickering and him saying this is why he never apologizes to these queens. They all cuddle in bed together, with Bunny in the middle as a Bunny sandwich.