Mid-Century Modern Recap for Working Girls

-Jerry is excited about Donny Osmond tickets being on sale. He talks about what he means to him, which leads to them going to the casino to get tickets….despite Bunny’s initial reluctance. He cannot wait to play blackjack and have fun.

-Arthur actually ends up staying home, which leads to Sybil saying she got him a job interview…even though he is still bitter about losing his dream career. She blackmails him with the fact that he is secretly using drugstore moisturizer.

-Jerry meets with other Donny superfans, while Bunny gambles. Jerry introduces him to the other superfans, but Bunny says he has an appointment for anything but this.

-Arthur ends up arguing with Tevin, the guy from his interview.

-Bunny fights with the casino dealer and pit boss while Jerry is upset that he could not get the tickets for one of the Donny shows. He holds out hope for a standing room only ticket for another show.

-Sal the pit boss says he will get Bunny his money back if he will get him a date with Jerry.

-Tevin tries to get a customer named Liz to buy an expensive outfit, while Arthur tries to get her into something more flattering, causing them to continue arguing.

-Jerry finds out there are no more tickets for either Donny show. He is upset, so Bunny comforts him and decides to cut his losses at the casino.

-Arthur and Sybil have another heart to heart.

-Bunny is also awake. He and Sybil miss the old Arthur who had sass and loved his job.

-Ironically, Sal and Jerry ended up spending the night together. Bunny still wants his money, causing him to argue with Sal and Jerry being caught in the middle.

-The only thing Sal can get is house tickets to the Donny Osmond concert, exciting Jerry and upsetting Bunny.

-Sybil helps Arthur stand up to his boss by wearing a crazy outfit. Tevin wants to kick her out and insults her, but Arthur tells him he will not get away with it and stands up for himself once and for all. He then tells Sybil to change her outfit and makes Liz do the same. This leads to Liz hiring Arthur as her personal shopper and him bossing Tevin around.

-Sybil and Arthur buy each other Le Mer moisturizer.

-Jerry is on a high from the concert while Bunny is happy because he got his money back by selling Donny’s headband to Jerry, therefore, getting his money back. They go upstairs singing while Arthur and Sybil roll their eyes.