Netflix’s Tiger King Sneak Peek

Tiger king

The Netflix Original Documentary Series Tiger King will be released globally March 20, 2020. Check out more information  below.
A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docuseries where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.
 Producer: Emmy nominee Chris Smith (FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, American Movie)
