Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/13/2025

-We are on episode two of Kids Baking Championship, season 14! Kardea Brown and Duff Goldman are on deck as judges and co-hosts.

-This week, our adorable kid bakers will be making one dozen macarons based on their assigned animal. Before they begin, Duff shows them how to make them properly.

-Macaron-imals is my new favorite word.

-Piper has the panda and is making a Hawaiian passion fruit macarons decorated with royal icing.

-Jack is making a hippo macaron with coconut and key lime flavors.

-Carter is making a pig macaron with cherry curd and chocolate ganache with marshmallow decorations.

-Arielle got the lamb and makes her macarons with mango and strawberry flavors.

-Brooklyn has the frog, so she decides to use lemons and peaches for her macarons.

-Pierce has the monkey, so he naturally uses banana flavoring for his macarons, mixed with coconut.

-Noah is making a chicken macaron with lemon flavoring.

-Aria has the bear and uses strawberry and chocolate flavoring.

Pierce’s batter is too thin and keeps running, so he gets upset.

-Carly has the fox and uses salted caramel, coconut and vanilla bean flavoring for her macarons.

-Micah makes a cookies and cream for his koala macaron.

-TWIST TIME! They need to make a habitat for their animal.

-Jack makes water out of buttercream for his habitat.

-Carter makes mud out of chocolate and oats.

-Brooklyn makes a forest.

-Noah makes grass with buttercream. He has trouble getting the buttercream out, so he smooths it.

-Arielle makes a farm.

-Pierce makes a rice cereal treat dirt habitat.

-Carly makes a riverside.

-Brooklyn’s frogs look like mice, so she figures she can decorate them to make them look more like frogs.

-Carter’s pigs are a bit messy, so he says that was intentional because pigs are messy.

-Micah’s macarons get stuck on the pan, sending him into a panic.

-Arielle’s macarons are falling apart, so she puts them in the blast chiller.

-Ella makes a beach for her turtle macarons.

-Piper’s bamboo forest is adorable.

-The kids have five minutes left and must rush to finish.

-Pierce did not make enough macarons so he must make do with what he has.

-Before long, time is up and the judges must try each macaron. They give the pros and cons of each before deliberating.

-Brooklyn won for the night! Jack is in second place. They are both safe.

-Also safe are…..Noah, Ella, Piper, Aria, Micah, Carter and Carly, leaving Arielle and Pierce in the bottom two.

-Pierce is eliminated.

-More next week, stay tuned.