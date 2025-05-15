Tyla to Host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–May 15, 2025– Grammy® Award-winning, multiplatinum global superstar Tyla is set to take the Slime-tastic stage as host of the biggest party this summer—Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025. Airing live on Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the KCAs will celebrate fans’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2 and CMT, and also air on Nickelodeon channels around the world.

Today’s news also included this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards nominees. First-time nominees include Gracie Abrams, Zach Bryan, Jordan Chiles, Frankie Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Keith Lee, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Shohei Ohtani, and Florence Pugh, among others. Leading the pack with four nods each are Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, followed by Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson and Jelly Roll, with three nominations each. Musical performances and celebrity appearances will be announced at a later date.

The Kids’ Choice Awards broadcast continues to put kids and families in control at the biggest party of the summer. This year’s show will feature: exciting star-studded collaborations; legendary skateboarding stunts; the latest in music with high-energy dancing; and Nickelodeon’s signature orange blimp trophy and epic slimings.

Beginning today, fans can cast their votes across 35 categories on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 is sponsored by Instacart and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.