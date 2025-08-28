Troop Zero Actress Kai Ture Talks to TVGrapevine

Child actress and current star of Troop Zero Kai Ture discusses her career and future plans with TVGrapevine.

Tell me about yourself and your career.

I started my career at the age of 7. After falling in love with the Disney channel, I asked my mom if I could learn more about acting. I auditioned to be an extra on a Tyler Perry show and booked my very first audition. I fell in love with acting from the moment that I stepped on set. I have been blessed to work with many wonderful actors and actresses since that time. Outside of acting, I love to tumble and create. I knit and make bracelets. I also enjoy just hanging out with my friends.

Tell me about Troop Zero.

In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space. When a competition offers her a chance to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime.

What attracted you to the project?

The project centered around kids and has an amazing message. When I read the script, I immediately wanted a role in the project.

What do you hope people like about the film?

I hope that people watch the film and leave feeling empowered to just be true to themselves. Stay weird!

What are some highlights from working with everyone?

As you can imagine, working with a lot of kids on set can be so much fun. We would work during the day and then at night we would hang around the pool and eat pizza. It was such a great experience.

What was the biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge was filming in the Louisiana swamps in the middle of the summer. It was so hot and there were a lot of critters.

What else are you working on?

I am producing a Podcast/ YouTube channel with my friend called The Kaleidoscope Chronicles. Be on the lookout for that. It is fun working on other projects but also exciting to create your own.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I am obsessed with dogs but I have never had a pet. I have my fingers crossed that one day my mom will get me a dog!

What are you watching on TV these days?

I still watch most of the shows and movies on the Disney channel. I also watch Netflix a lot!!

Anything else you want to tell America?

Never give up on your dreams! There will be a lot of people saying no before you hear that yes. Just keep working hard and in the end it will all be worth it.

*Photo Credit: Tracy Page*