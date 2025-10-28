Celebrity Spotlight: Rob Alicea

Rob Alicea talks to TVGrapevine about his life and career.

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

I am a filmmaker and actor born and raised in Astoria, Queens in New York City. I began my career as a performer and moved into producing, writing, and directing. Like most actors-turned-content creators, I had hit a snag in my career and simply did not wish to wait around for opportunities, so I began shifting all my energy to writing and putting together projects I could share in with my best friends who are also incredible performers in their own right.

How would you describe your latest project?

Adulthood is a love letter to the films of John Hughes and Kevin Smith mixed with the heart of the Wonder Years. It’s a show about four best friends living in Queens whose worlds’ are flipped upside down when a non-binary tween lands on their doorstep claiming one is possibly xer father.

What attracted you to the role?

The role of ‘Rob’ as you guessed, is loosely based on my life, so what inspired me was the fine balance of taking my own life experiences and figuring out what artistic licenses and themes I could explore within the show.

In what ways do you relate to your character?

I love the character’s self-exploration and flaws, and his struggle through adulthood, no pun intended. Much like myself, the character will contend with mental health issues such as depression, and inevitably will learn that you can turn a challenge into a gift – it’s all in your perspective!

What was it like working with such a great cast?

Every single person who appeared in the first pilot presentation was so giving and talented, and I could not have been luckier as a creator and writer to hear and see them bring these characters to life. As we look toward rebooting/continuing the series in 2021, we will be joined by a star-studded cast that I cannot wait to announce and begin working with.

What were some challenges of playing the role?

Quite simply: balancing simultaneously acting, directing, and producing. It’s an art I’m still learning to master.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

Running to Dunkin’ Donuts myself at 5 AM the very first day of filming. I remember the nerves and excitement as I stood in line ordering those Boxes O’ Joe and breakfast sandwiches. Finally, the day had come.

What else are you working on?

Adulthood helped springboard my career as a writer and director, and I’ve been fortunate to work on some incredible projects as a result of this little pilot that could. Right now I’m writing a feature called ‘Tis of Thee, as well as writing and directing a documentary based on Ford’s first electric crossover Mustang. In addition, I’m also working with Jason Kyle (CBS and Sony TV Development) and Lee Aronsohn of Two And a Half Men and Big Bang Theory fame on their latest endeavor ‘The Creators Writing Room’, a school and educational resource created to help grow the careers of budding writers.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I am a video game and LEGO building addict.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Professional Wrestling, forever and always. Beyond that, Cobra Kai is one of my favorite series ever. And, of course, Stranger Things and Ozark

Anything else you want to share?

I co-host a super fun bi-weekly entertainment industry Q&A series via Zoom called ‘The Creators Writing Room’ alongside my best friend and producing partner Freddy Giorlando – all are always welcome to join us. Check us out on Instagram at @thecreativesmixer!