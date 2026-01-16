The Traitors Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

The Traitors season 4, episode 5 opens with another breakfast, where we learn that Monet X Change was murdered!

Ron, Mark and Eric think that Dorinda or Michael can be traitors due to their behavior. Colton and Yam Yam tend to agree.

Kristen thinks that Colton is actually a traitor due to how he questions things in the house and thinks he found Monet threatening. She adds that he is not a team player and says as much to Candiace.

Mission time! They need to locate statues around a fountain in 30 minutes. There are hidden shields that could protect them, but if nobody takes them, there will not be a murder. They also need to find coins in murky water to help them locate said statues.

Completing this mission will allow them to add $16, 000 to the bank.

There is a lot of temptation to take a shield, but no reveal as to if someone took one. However, it is revealed that the mission is finished and they now have $106,000.

Ron accuses Dorinda of being a traitor, which upsets her, naturally.

Colton points out that everyone, save for Yam Yam, that voted to banish Michael is now gone.

Michael thinks there will be a double murder if no one gets murdered that night.

Colton wonders if Alan changes in the turret. His aim is to make people feel uncomfortable to sus out traitors, which only serves to piss off Michael. He says Colton is a failed ringleader.

Natalie wonders if Michael could be a traitor.

Michael bad mouths Colton to everyone and thinks he is the one who should be banished. He goes nuts and yells at Colton, who tries to remain calm….until he is pushed too far and says he is going after Michael tonight.

At the roundtable, Michael continues to attack ‘conniving, commiserating Colton’ and even makes an unsavory comment about Colton being in the closet. This upsets everyone, especially Johnny….and everyone attacks him for being so cruel to Colton.

Rob says Michael is misusing the word commiserating. Michael doesn’t care and continues to fight with Colton.

Ron and Dorinda pick up their fight, with her saying she tried to be nice while he was mean. She and Candiace think he is a traitor.

Michael is more or less public enemy number one for insulting Colton and then Eric, calling him the man with the magic ears. Everyone is mad at him and want him to shut up, making it a relief when Alan says it is time to vote.

Most of the room votes for Michael, save for Lisa, Candiace, Dorinda, Stephen and Michael himself, who voted for Ron.

After Michael is banished in an epic exit, Lisa’s name begins to circulate as a possible traitor, courtesy of Colton. Rob goes to inform her of this, making Colton the target….if there is a murder, since Alan did not reveal what happened during the mission.

Candiace, Kristen, Johnny and Tara also think that Colton should be the next target.