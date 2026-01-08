The Traitors Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

It is season four of The Traitors on Peacock! Everyone mingles once they arrive at the castle, getting to know one another before the games begin.

The cast is as follows: Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

Donna Kelce (mother to Travis and Jason Kelce)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Eric Nam (K-pop singer-songwriter)

Ian Terry (Big Brother)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)

Kristen Kish (Top Chef)

Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

Maura Higgins (Aftersun: Love Island USA)

Michael Rapaport (actor)

Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

Ron Funches (comedian)

Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor).

Alan Cumming greets them and explains the game, asking if they are ready to play the game.

One by one, Alan calls everyone up and shows them a card that will determine if they are a faithful or a traitor.

The mingling continues as people try to figure out who is a faithful and who is a traitor.

Maura is playing sweet and innocent to throw them off the scent. She has no idea who anyone is, which she thinks may play in her favor.

Alan actually talks to them beforehand, which is interesting. We don’t see much of it, but Lisa Rinna refers to herself as Lisa FUCKING Rinna. Stole that from Denise Richards, did we? Although both ladies are powerful in their own way, so it works.

Wait, now Alan is doing the hand on the shoulder thing to pick traitors? I am so confused right now.

Candiace is a traitor!

Lisa is a traitor!

Rob R. is a traitor!

There will be no murder tonight….but the traitors will have a meet and greet later on. For now, they will go to the bar.

Michael thinks one of the gamers and one of the Housewives will be a traitor. Tiffany thinks this means he is a bad player. She plans on forming an alliance with the Big Brother people.

There is also a secret traitor in their midst.

Alan meets with the traitors and makes them take the traitor’s oath. They all meet up and are excited to work together.

The secret traitor is….going to be revealed at another time and will work alone. They will make a shortlist of who will

Time for the first mission. Out on the loch are 100 coffins, but only 12 of them have gold. Each one that they bring back will have gold in it, totaling $30,000. The coffins will be transported via boat. If someone has a coffin by their name, they are up for murder, if not, they are shielded.

Johnny falls in the water but takes it in stride.

$22,500 is banked.

Ron, Rob R, Eric, Michael, Donna, Dorinda, Rob C, Ian and Mark are all up for murder.

Michael is throwing Housewives under the bus, pissing off Candiace and Porsha.

Maura is also involved in this beef.

Michael also seems to want to target gamers.

Secret Traitor shortlist: Rob R, Ian, Mark and Eric.

More next time…..