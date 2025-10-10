Shifting Gears Recap for 1/22/2025

-Matt is complaining about how he can no longer duct tape nerds because duct tape isn’t made the way it is used to, earning him a snarky comment from Riley.

-Georgia and Carter agree to pretend to not know each other on the way to school.

-Riley is looking for a job and frustrated since she can’t find anything.

-Carter is at 7-11 getting snacks, which Riley can see on her tracking app.

-Matt has the guys working on rebuilding a car, but they have a different vision than he has, which we all know will cause issues later.

-Riley comes in upset since she can’t get even get a job selling feet pics on OnlyFeet.

-Stitch is supposed to be doing paperwork now that the bookkeeper quit, but he is not doing it, so Gabriel suggests Riley work there. She agrees if she can get flexible hours, $20 an hour and leave to get a manicure. Gabriel tells her that she should get a pedicure too.

-Riley not only gets them caught up on the bills, but also does marketing, which annoys Matt.

-Stitch wants Gabriel talk to Riley about convincing Matt to do the car their way, but she tells them to go for it and do things there way.

-Carter is in the robotics club, while Georgia sat at the cool kid’s table.

-Carter is upset that Riley is tracking them and writing his name in his underwear, which he loses….at school.

-Riley and Matt argue over the ads she is doing, which later causes her to quit. Gabriel doesn’t like this and wants her to stay. Meanwhile. Stitch says Matt ran off another receptionist at another business.

-Riley sends her resignation to Matt via email and bolts, causing him to freak out.

-Matt and Riley fight over her quitting, which only escalates when Carter and Georgia come home late. Carter turned off the app, angering Riley and causing Matt to tell her to let him live a little.

-Matt is not happy with the work Gabriel and Stitch did on the car projects but pretends it’s fine. Gabriel talks to him and is surprised when Matt is actually accepting of the situation.

-Matt goes to talk to Riley at the dance studio, where she now works. They have a heart to heart and she admits that living and working together is a bit too much.

-Riley is no longer tracking Carter, but Matt is and says he is at a liquor store and the mall. She goes to track him….as Carter comes downstairs, chuckling over how gullible she is.

-More next week, stay tuned.