The Traitors Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

The Traitors season four, episode three opens with everyone arriving for breakfast. Colton Underwood, Caroline Stanbury and Yam Yam are the first to arrive and they discuss the banishment from the night before. They think Michael’s attitude threw things off and want him to be the next target.

Candiace Dillard Bassett, Donna Kelce, Mark Ballas and Johnny Weir arrive, along with Dorinda Medley. The conversation continues as more people arrive.

Michael Rapaport and Tiffany Mitchell talk about last night’s events, with the former deciding to target Yam Yam.

Rob Cesternino is murdered!

Michael questions the motive in killing Rob C, causing him and Yam Yam to fight. Michael even calls him doo-doo! Such language!

Alan Cumming tells them that the murder took place in plain sight and the roundtable will take place before the mission of the day.

Donna, Ron Funches and Michael are the three main targets. There is a lot of animosity with Michael and Yam Yam, each of them thinking the other is the traitor.

Most people seem to be confused with Michael’s outburst and anger with Yam Yam.

He then sings If You’re a Traitor and You Know It, Clap Your Hands…..because, why not?

Most of the room vote to banish Donna. She herself votes for Michael, who for his part, votes for Yam Yam.

In a shocking twist, Donna reveals herself to be a secret traitor! I am shocked! Shocked I tell you!

Alan has everyone pair up with the person they trust the most. Since there is an odd number, Ron is on his own and on the short list for murder.

Anyone who is not rescued from their cage by their partner will also be on the list for murder.

There is also money on the line to add to the pot.

Johnny is not happy about any of this but is doing his best, albeit wandering around like Ferdinand the Bull.

Candiace is more worried about borrowing Tara’s wand iron because hers broke.

Caroline, Eric, Kristen, and Lisa are on the list for murder.

Lisa is obviously safe as a traitor, so the others are on the line.

The traitors meet up and try and figure out who to murder….but we have to find out who dies next week, stay tuned!