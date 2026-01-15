The Traitors Recap for Season 4 Episode 4

Traitors season 4, episode 4 is here! One by one, the contestants arrive at breakfast…..except for Caroline Stanbury, who was murdered by the traitors. Lisa Rinna and Candaice Dillard Bassett are hysterical telling her she was murdered.

Colton Underwood thinks Tiffany Mitchell is a traitor and refuses to go out ‘like a bitch.’

Mission time! They must set effigies ablaze and find spheres, take it to a fire pit, light it and set a beast alight, shouting the name of the player they want to burn.

This is so wild to watch! Michael Rapaport went after Tara Lipinski, America’s Sweetheart. How DARE he go after America’s Sweetheart?

Now someone went after Johnny Weir? I may need a drink after all this!

Yam Yam is also unshielded! WTF, yo?

$20,000 to the prize pot!

Now the plan is to get Ron Funches.

Time for the roundtable. Everyone goes after one another before the voting begins.

Tiffany gets a majority of the votes, although Candiace and Michael vote for Ron and Tiffany votes for Yam Yam. She reveals herself as a faithful!

More soon!