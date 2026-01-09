The Traitors Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

Traitors season four, episode two opens with the traitors….Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Rob Rausch….are looking at a list left by the secret traitor.

The list in question has people they think should be murdered. It included Mark Ballas, Eric Na, Ian Terry and Rob himself. They all come to a decision on who should be murdered.

Breakfast time! One by one, people walk in, wondering who got murdered and who among them is a traitor.

Ian Terry is the one who is murdered. He is sad but not surprised. Tiffany Mitchell is sad because she knows it was hard for Ian to do the show and it was his way of facing his fears. Colton Underwood wonders if this is genuine or a way to throw everyone off the scent.

Alan Cumming comes in and tells them it is time for the next mission. Before they begin, everyone mingles and discuss Ian’s murder and whodunit.

Ron Funches is suspicious of Porsha Williams because she talks about killing Ian.

Colton loves Donna Kelce but has no problem taking her down if she is a traitor.

Porsha talks about people getting banished, making everyone else suspicious that she may be a traitor. Her constant slips of the tongue worry her fellow competitors.

Mission time! Three of them will be on a throne and be carried by the others back to the castle in 45 minutes. People can switch off, but the last ones on the thrones will get shields. If they take too long, they get nothing.

Along the way, there are stops to look for shields and money. There is a lot of switching at each stop, but in the end, Colton, Caroline and Yam Yam won safety. $22,500 was added to the pot and they finished with ten minutes to spare!

Michael is not a happy bunny over the fact that Yam Yam won and thinks he was being selfish.

Later on, Ron, Donna and Michael Rapaport want to put Porsha’s name in the ring for banishment. Meanwhile, Colton, Monet X Change and Tara Lipinski all want to target Donna.

Porsha makes it slip that there are four traitors, making her an even bigger target.

Candiace thinks Donna may be the secret traitor.

Roundtable time! Donna and Porsha are naturally the targets, along with Michael, who cannot seem to keep his mouth shut.

Voting time! They are all divided between Donna, Porsha and Michael.

Donna: Candiace, Johnny, Kristen, Dorinda, Natalie, Porsha, Tara, and Caroline

Porsha: Donna, Eric, Michael, Rob R., Mark, Stephen, Ron, Maura, Lisa and Colton

Michael: Monét, Tiffany, Yam Yam, and Rob C.

Porsha is BANISHED and reveals that she is a faithful who had unfortunate moments of misspeaking.

The traitors have a chance to meet the secret traitor if they correctly complete a mission based on the next murder….so Candiace begins the conga line to distract everyone and complete said mission.

Rob C is suspicious of this, as is Tiffany.

Rob R uses this as a way to grab the cards left by the secret traitor and pick one to burn.

Rob C, Monet, Tara and Kristen are on the list. Lisa and Rob R play a fake game of chess, which Tara finds suspicious.

Rob C talks to Candiace and Mark about people’s suspicious behavior.

As everyone goes to bed, Rob R burns one of the cards. Candiace is left in the dark as to which card wad burned and who was murderrd.

Next time….