America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/17/2024

This is the penultimate episode of America’s Got Talent season 19 on NBC. Ten acts will perform tonight and the winner will be announced next week on a special finale episode.

Terry Crews hosts, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Hakuna Matata Acrobats: They were Sofia’s Golden Buzzer and went straight to the finals.

They use rola bolas stacked together for their hand balancing act….this time blindfolded….all while on a platform that raises in the air. They manage to make a human tower and end by using ladders from which they balance…while still balancing on each other.

The judges love it and think it is ambitious, dangerous and terrifying.

Dee Dee Simon: She is Heidi’s Golden Buzzer. She performs Take Me to Church by Hozier and WOW….she puts the original version to shame. It is that good. Move over, Celine, Diana etc…there is a new diva in town!

The judges love her and think she bought ‘a moment’ to the stage.

Sebastian and Sonia: They got Simon’s Golden Buzzer. She had gotten hurt and couldn’t perform last time, but tonight, she is better than ever…despite the fact that she had to change some things. They manage to work around her arm and tell a sweet romantic story through the dance.

The judges enjoy it and hope that America votes.

Brent Street: They were Howie’s Golden Buzzer act. They once again use the metal boxed and stairs to perform their dance, moving around the boxes and creating an incredible performance. It is clever and unique, making it stand out among the other performers.

The judges think they are getting better and better and are fun to watch.

Solange Kardinaly: She adds a doll to her act and changes her outfits as well….all using an umbrella with confetti, feathers and a hoop keeping her in the air. WOW. This is such a different and unique act that I think it really has a chance to win.

The judges think it is brilliant and incredible, calling her a star.

Learnmore Joansi: He was Terry’s Golden Buzzer during the auditions. He talks about airport security and catching live chickens in Africa. It is an interesting choice for topics, but he has the kind of personality where he can make reading the phone book entertaining.

The judges think he is a cartoon come to life and think he could win.

AIRFOOTWORKS: They were Howie’s live Golden Buzzer. I love how they add so many things to their performance to make it stand out….lighting, acrobatics, spirit, it has everything and more!

The judges call them top notch and sensational.

Richard Goodall: He initially got Heidi’s Golden Buzzer during the auditions. He sings Faithfully and WOW. He has such a great, comforting voice that it makes me cry. Win or lose, he is going places.

The judges hope he wins and hopes America votes.

Roni Sagi and Rhythm: Tonight they do a contemporary dance and it is so cute. The dog’s jumps and movements are adorable and he seems to love being on stage.

The judges think it is like nothing they ever saw and think no other dog act can top it.

Sky Elements: They won the Golden Buzzer from Simon during their audition. Tonight, their act celebrates America and what made the country what it is….Statue of Liberty, cowboys, trains, eagles, AGT…..WOW. It is so well done and something so sweet about it.

The judge think there is something special about it and think it is amazing.

Finale next week, stay tuned!