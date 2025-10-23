Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S10,E10 Recap: The Return of Camille

It is season ten, episode ten of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are back for another adventure.

Hot Topics/Moments This Episode:

-Camille and Kyle seemed to have come to an understanding, but I doubt they will ever be best friends.

-Camille’s impressions are hilarious.

-Grapefruit juice and fries….Beverly Hills breakfast of champions?

-Is Lisa still bringing up this threesome-gate? LET IT GO!

-How is Denise being hostile? She keeps saying not to talk about certain things in front of her kids.

-Did you ever think that Denise may REGRET what she said last season and more mindful now? How is that BAD?

-I guess Camille is still not on Dorit’s Christmas card list.

-I love how Garcelle always stands her ground.

-For a bunch of women who don’t like being trash talked, they sure do a lot of it.

-Camille may not have been nice on Twitter, but at least she know how to say sorry. She also knows how to let things go after awhile.

-Who do we call? Ghostbusters! Oh, Mauricio!

-Six figures for a charity party? WOW.

-Now I want sushi after seeing the spread at the party.

-I have no clue who Kimber is….was she on the show before?

-Eileen looks fantastic!

-Camille was wrong, but how is her behavior any different than….what we have seen all season…and on Twitter. She also did not deserve to be attacked like that. Rinna should have pulled her aside to hash it out.

-Garcelle’s new man is a cutie!

-Adrienne and Paul together after he divorce is awkward AF.

-Kathy Hilton AND Kris Jenner are at this event. I did not expect that.

-Brandi returns. Will we finally see the drama with Denise?

-I am glad Brandi and Kyle are friends now.

-So it is okay to trash talk someone as long as it isn’t Camille?

-How was Denise dishonest with Rinna? I am genuinely confused.

-I legit thought PK and Aaron were going to get into a fistfight.

-Wow, Teddi is having none of what Camille is saying.

More next week, stay tuned,