The Masked Singer Recap for 2/15/2023

NEW SEASON!!!! New songs, new costumes, new stars!

Three singers will perform tonight, but only one will move to next week’s ABBA night.

–Mustang: Her life looks like a carnival, she sold out arenas, did an Elvis collaboration and won awards. She also had her fair share of pain, almost died a few times, but always came back stronger and better than ever.

She sings Here I Go Again by Whitesnake. Her voice is phenomenal….I am blown away by her performance. I have no clue who this is, but I have a feeling they aren’t going anywhere tonight.

Her swag bag clue is a magazine cover for Most Beautiful People.

Guesses include P!nk, Suzanne Somers, Chrissie Hynde, Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson.

–Gnome: He worked with Madonna, knows several Presidents and likes making people smile.

He sings When You’re Smiling by Billie Holiday. The voice sounds so familiar, but I cannot place it and it is driving me crazy. That being said, the performance is so much fun and I am here for it!

The swag clue is a medal with JFK on it. He also quips that President Biden joked about having hair like him while he joked about being tall like Biden.

Guesses include Dustin Hoffman, Robert DeNiro and Mel Brooks.

–Medusa: She never fit in, but knew she was born to stand out. She has performed at the Super Bowl and technically on the show before.

Her rendition of Happier than Ever by Billie Ellish is by far the best cover I have ever heard. It even puts Billie’s original version to shame, it is that good. I know I said Mustang was good, but Medusa just took it to a whole other level.

Guesses include Meghan Markle, Elle Goulding and Lorde

Time for elimination! The judges can ring a bell to save a singer from elimination.

The first singer to be unmasked is……The Gnome. His identity is none other than……DICK VAN DYKE!!! This is the most iconic man of all time and he is on the show….what an honor! Nicole is in tears and everyone else is honored to have him on the stage.

The Battle Royale begins between Mustang and Medusa. They both sing Diamonds by Rihanna and it is too hard to guess which one will go home because they are both so good.

The next singer eliminated is Mustang, which means Medusa is moving to the next round. Her identity is none other than……SARA EVANS!

More next week, stay tuned!