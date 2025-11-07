The Masked Singer: A Double Goodbye

Tonight was a double elimination on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Sadly, it was the end of the road for Group B’s Whatchamacallit and Serpent. Both celebrities performed their hearts out, but alas, it was not enough to keep them in the competition. Check out their unmaskings and interviews below.

WHATCHAMACALLIT’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/vdEv-az_AHw

“WHATCHAMACALLIT’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/IDwFEJ-nLIE

Identity: Lonzo Ball

“SERPENT’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/a4Q5KjuFnVc

“SERPENT’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/xD8Gc9-rcqU

Identitiy: Dr. Elvis

More next week, stay tuned.