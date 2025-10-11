The Bachelor Recap for 1/27/2025

This is the story of the season 29 Bachelor Grant Ellis. Grant was last seen on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, where he was eliminated before the hometown dates. After a disastrous breakup, Jenn ended up on Dancing With the Stars and Grant now has twenty-five women vying for his heart, with Jesse Palmer on hand to help him through the process.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of The Bachelor.

The episode opens with Grant playing basketball and talking about his career in the sport, doing his promotional pictures and What A Man playing in the background. He wants to get married and have kids but is nervous about the process.

We get to meet Grant’s family, who cannot wait for him to settle down.

His sister Taylor is a bit protective of her baby brother.

Grant gives his grandma his first impression rose. ::swoon::

He talks about how his parents divorced while he was in college and how his father struggled with addiction. He meets with his father, who says he is proud of him.

We learn more about Grant’s childhood and how his parents always argued and that they never really had family time together. Basketball is what saved him and now he is ready for something more.

As an aside, he reminds me of Kai on General Hospital.

Grant arrives at the mansion and meets with Jesse, who gives him a man-to-man pep talk. He also does his own little dance which reminds me of the Steve Urkel dance. #IYKYK

Limo entrance time!

Rose is an RN who seems super nervous. She says he is tall and handsome. She asks him to accept this Rose.

Litia hugs him and tells him she is bad at basketball. She does give him a glittery basketball to represent her bringing the sparkle.

Her video shows that she is of the Mormon faith and that her father died when she was a baby. She has a big family and cannot wait to have one of her own.

J’Nae throws chalk and loves basketball. They throw more chalk together.

Parisa thinks he seems loving, kind, honest and fun.

Carolina is from Puerto Rico and moved to the USA as a teenager. Her video shows her with her puppy and has her talk about her past bad boyfriend. She talks to him in Spanish and they have the subtitles scroll by Star Wars style.

Alli Jo is from New Jersey and brings him pizza. She gives some to Grant and then to the ladies as she goes inside.

Dina is a lawyer and tells him he will love Chicago. Her family came to the country from Romania and she is one of eleven children. She does things her way and is always out to prove herself. She is also a size six in rings.

Radhika does a Bollywood dance for him.

Allyshia gives him a genie lamp to GRANT their wishes.

Natalie is a med school student and brings her worry stones.

Beverly is a pageant girl competing for the title of Mrs. Ellis.

Alexe brings the no drama llama, whose name is Linda. Linda thinks he is cute and Alexe agrees.

Juliana is Italian and shares a cannoli with him Lady and the Tramp style.

Chloie wears ruby slippers to represent her Kansas roots. She is a model who is proud of being herself. She thinks she and Grant have a lot in common.

Bailey is from Atlanta and works as a social media manager who makes him take her picture and then a selfie. She then takes a selfie with the ladies.

Sarafiena brings a huge cardboard cutout of his face and says she will always be his biggest cheerleader.

Kyleigh brings him chips and salsa.

Ella says she is here for him.

Rebekah, Christina, Neicey and Kelsey have very quick entrances.

Savannah brings a wedding cake because she is a wedding planner.

Vicky comes in Las Vegas style.

Zoe shoots a t-shirt with their faces on it at him. She then shoots them into the house at the girls and shows him how to do it.

The ladies take selfies and Linda seems to be having the most fun.

Grant comes in and tells him that he is here to find a wife and mother to his children. He talks about love and what it means to him, as well as how he wants a strong woman like his mother.

Time to mingle.

Bailey gives Grant a wig to match her bob. They share fun facts with each other.

Parisa’s video shows off her crystals and her cat. She then tells Grant about how she and her friends make Powerpoints and then shows him the one she made for him.

Allyshia gets the first kiss/make out session of the season, despite her saying she never kisses on the first date. Everyone is kind of shocked by this, especially Linda the llama.

Juliana’s video shows that she is all about family and they sing in the car all the time. She says they are a big, loud, Italian family. She talks about how being cheated on sent her to a dark place, but her family helped pick her up.

Juliana gets a kiss as well.

Natalie loves the ladies, but is still worried about the whole situation.

Grant and Carolina have a good connection, but he isn’t ready to kiss her yet.

Alli Jo talks like Six from Blossom.

We see Grant talk to all the ladies and the ladies bond with one another.

Another limo shows up. A woman walks out and it is none other than…..his sister Taylor! She is there to check up on her baby brother and let them know everything about him. She has Jesse show them baby pictures and shares stories about him. She also reminds him to find the love of his life and says she is excited for one of them to be that woman. Oh, and she is sticking around to check them out and answer questions.

The Q&A is actually pretty sweet. Taylor also has a sweet talk with Grant and hugs everyone goodbye.

Litia gets a kiss as well.

First impression rose time! The one who gets the rose will also get the first one on one date.

Alexe gets a kiss and he is quite smitten with her.

Savannah sees Grant kissing another girl as she brings him a wedding cake and is sad.

Natalie has them blow out candles and smell flowers like he is Ferdinand the Bull.

Rose has him make clay rings.

Alexe gets the first impression rose and first date. No word on if Linda will also get a rose. They kiss….er, Grant and Alexe, not Grant and Linda.

Rose Ceremony time!

Litia: Glittery basketball girl

Rose: The Rose she wants him to accept

Zoe: T-shirt girl

Ella: No clue

Alli Jo: Pizza girl from Jersey

Natalie: Candle girl who makes him smell the flowers like Ferdinand the bull

Juliana: Cannoli girl

Vicky: Vegas girl

Carolina: Spoke Spanish to him

Beverly: Pageant girl

Bailey: Social media girl

Dina: lawyer

Chloie: Ruby Slipper girl

Rebekah: No idea

Sarafiena: Cardboard cutout of his face

Allyshia: Got first kiss

Final rose tonight:

Parisa: Crystal girl

Eliminations:

Savannah: Wedding cake girl

J’Nae: Loved basketball

Kyleigh: No idea

Kelsey: I think she wore a jersey with his name on it?

Christina: Who?

Neicey: No clue

Radhika: Bollywood dancer

Will Linda the no drama llama make another appearance? Will she show up on the date with Alexe and Grant? Will one of the girls try to crash the date? Will Jesse bond with Linda? Why the hell is everyone crying in the coming attractions? Is Grant’s wife in the room?

These questions and many others will be answered this season on The Bachelor.