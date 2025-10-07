The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 1/21/2025

-I love how Sutton is using Maybelline lipstick (I know because I had the same one at one point) for this spa event and Dorit and Boz have glam squad. Boz is hosting, but it makes sense for her to go all out.

-This event looks like it is going to be amazing (I mean, robes and slippers for everyone? Yes, please!) but it is going to end in disaster with all this Kyle and Dorit drama.

-Kyle is venting to Kathy about Text-Gate. I am so sick of hearing about it.

-A 14 course meal? How is this possible?

-Massages, food, comfy cozies….this sounds like heaven.

-The driver is having so much fun laughing at this conversation.

-Jennifer Tilly calling memes mims is so cute.

-Dorit is making condescending comments about Kyle’s J.Lo. outfit being her comfy outfit….causing Erika to say this is off to a wonderful start.

-Kyle and Dorit snark at each other via confessionals. Dorit says the dress is from 2004 and worn in enough, while Kyle says the dress is comfy and she isn’t so bored that her life doesn’t need to be a fashion show.

-Garcelle seems to really know the Manly Handz massage dude…..and she confirms it.

-Right now, this spa day seems like heaven for Garcelle, until Dorit has to go and ruin it.

-Garcelle is trying to be nice and talk things out with Dorit, but I would have told her to go away and let me enjoy the massage.

-Now Boz and Kyle are talking about freaking Text-Gate. I never want to hear about these stupid memes and texts ever again. Was Kyle wrong for texting PK? I honestly have no idea, they were all friends and if they always exchanged memes, then why would they stop? Kyle seemed like she wasn’t taking sides and let PK know she would not repeat anything about his marriage to Dorit. She went about it poorly, but it isn’t that bad?

-Kyle tells Boz about this damn text and Sutton calls her out for not telling the whole truth about it. I am on Kyle’s side here, this whole thing is getting ridiculous. Also, why does Boz need to hear it? At this point who cares?

-Erika saying that they need a warrant to go into Kyle’s phone was funnier than it should have been.

-Kyle steps away because this is upsetting her, so Erika goes to check on her.

-Dorit wants to know why they are talking about this stupid text message without her and is making Text-Gate all about herself.

-Erika says Kyle should talk to Dorit about the text. Kyle says she is reading it and then leaving. She is too upset to deal with this.

-Kyle says she loves the Kemsley family and then finally reads the stupid text.

-What does production have to do with anything? Unless PK turned to Kyle when he was getting help with his sobriety and asked her to be a sponsor of sorts?

-The massage dudes find it funny that Jennifer knew that this was coming.

-Kyle thinks they should all be ashamed of themselves over all this drama.

-Erika seems to be on Kyle’s side, while Garcelle thinks Kyle is guilty of something.

-Kyle tells Dorit that she would have stopped talking to PK if Dorit asked, but Dorit thinks Kyle is not a girl’s girl and talks about how PK would yell at her and be a monster.

-Kyle doesn’t believe Dorit that he would be angry and yell at her? Girl, I was on your side, but you are making it hard now.

-Dorit, not everything is about you! Maybe PK told Kyle stuff in confidence that had nothing to do with you.

-Just because PK told you stuff, Dorit, doesn’t mean Kyle is going to repeat the same stuff.

-Boz gently lets Dorit know she is the common denominator in the issues with this group. Sutton lets Dorit know the same, more or less.

-Jennifer at least has the decency to thank Boz for the nice day.

-How the heck is Portia sixteen? She was a baby when the show began!

-At least Mauricio came over for Portia’s birthday. That is sweet.

-Maurico is taking Portia to Europe….and got her a car (with Kyle). So sweet.

-Garcelle and Sutton having a day with their dogs is adorable….even if they are hashing out what happened with Text-Gate for the millionth time.

-Erika and Dorit are having a spa day which looks amazing. Alexa, book me a spa day….and book one for my mom too…..PLEEEEASSSEEE!

-I agree with Dorit, you don’t need a lot of friends, you need the right friends.

-I think Erika loves both Dorit and Kyle and is trying to not take sides, but listening to both of them.

-Are they fighting at the spa? Seriously, ladies…..just STOP!

-Erika is trying not to assume things without proof because she was married to a trial lawyer. Dorit thinks this means that she is taking Kyle’s side.

-Erika is basically like eff this, you women are on your own with this BS.

-More next week, stay tuned.