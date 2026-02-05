The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 2/5/2026

-Is Amanda googling the definition of accosted to school Dorit? Boz and Erika snarking on it is hilarious….I can’t with this whole fight.

-Amanda and Dorit still arguing over the fight at Rachel’s party is really getting old. They need to let it go. I know that Amanda was upset that night due to the anniversary of her son’s death, but enough about that night already!

-Now Dorit is upset about Kyle talking to Amanda about the whole issue with PK, the divorce and his drinking. I never thought I would be on Dorit’s side, but she is right with this issue. They never should have been talking about this behind her back and been judgmental. I get Kyle telling her to be careful talking about PK since he is the father of her children, but Dorit needed to vent to her friends, which what Rachel is trying to say.

-Neither Dorit nor Kyle want to listen to one another about what they are going through or how the other feels. Also, even if Kyle knew about what PK is saying, maybe she also wants to hear his side of the story as well, especially since she is friends with the both of them. Most people in this situation want to hear both sides.

-Boz tries to remain diplomatic, while Erika assures Dorit they all want what is best for her, but Dorit doesn’t want to listen….and instead wants everyone to bash Kyle.

-Amanda says that Zion’s death or no, she doesn’t like people getting in her face about it. Boz says she can’t control things like this, while Dorit throws Amanda’s cult past in her face.

-What does a fight at a dinner party have to do with being in a cult?

-Amanda has every right to not want people to scream in her face. Having uncomfortable conversations can be done without screaming at each other.

-Rachel begins to unravel with the divorce news breaking….yet Dorit and Boz are comforting her. Make it make sense!

-The ladies confuse the poor waiters with what to do with the birthday cakes. Erika finally blows out her candles, Rachel remains outside crying and Dorit just remains outside while everyone else leaves.

-Lael gets her license and a car that cost over $110,000! At sixteen.

-Kyle, her assistant Jen, Mauricio and Alexia work on wedding planning for Alexia. Mauricio wants to DJ, but the ladies veto that idea. Budget is brought up and the ladies think it is a bad word.

-Kathy and Rachel enjoy wine and some kind of IV and shots while gossiping about the dinner. Rachel worries about being judged the way she thinks Dorit was and thinks she may not be able to speak freely.

-Boz finds out that the embryo making didn’t work. Her doctor suggests using younger eggs (egg donor), while Keely wonders if they can do another round of retrieval.

-Sutton, Erika and Dorit meet for lunch and have a bitch session about the whole fiasco with Kyle and Amanda. They also want to know more about Amanda’s cult life and plan on questioning her about it, as well as her business.

-Meanwhile, Kyle and Amanda go hiking and have a bitch session of their own.

-Dorit thinks Kyle is a fake friend and plans on calling her OUT!

-More next week, stay tuned!