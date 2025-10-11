Story Television Network Honors Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Story Television Network presents a five-day lineup of compelling documentary programming highlighting African American history and heritage. Each day is themed and explores pivotal moments, leaders and iconic figures, civil rights and equality, innovations and achievements and will spotlight the men and women who changed history. The event airs Sunday, February 2 – Thursday, February 6.

Viewers can find where to watch Story Television at www.storytelevision.com/ wheretowatch/.

For the full Story Television schedule, please visit storytelevision.com.

STORY TELEVISION HONORS BLACK HISTORY MONTH

February 2-6, 2025

Sunday, February 2

8am / 4pm / 12am ET: Biography “Frederick Douglass”

5pm / 1am ET: Biography “Thurgood Marshall”

6pm / 2am ET: Biography “The Famous Wally Amos: Cookie King”

11am / 7pm / 3am ET: Biography “Dave Chappelle”

12pm / 8pm / 4am ET: After Jackie

2pm / 10pm / 6am ET: The 44th President: In His Own Words

Monday, February 3

8am / 4pm / 12am ET: Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution

9am / 5pm / 1am ET: Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War

10am 6pm / 2am ET: Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers

11am / 7pm / 3am ET: With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers Of World War II

12pm / 8pm / 4am ET: The Buffalo Soldiers: The Legend Continues

1pm / 9pm / 5am ET: America’s Black Warriors: Two Wars to Win

2pm / 10pm / 6am ET: First to Fight: The Black Tankers of WWII See also Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump: Sneak Peek

3pm / 11pm / 7am ET: A Distant Shore: African Americans of D-Day

Tuesday, February 4

8am / 4pm / 12am ET: Civil War Journal “The 54th Massachusetts”

9am / 5pm / 1am ET: Dogfights “Tuskegee Aimen”

10am / 6pm / 2am ET: Tuskegee Aimen: Legacy of Courage

11am / 7pm / 3am ET: The New Explorers “Endeavor”

12pm / 8pm / 4am ET: The New Explorers “The Dream Fulfilled”

1pm / 9pm / 5am ET: Modern Marvels “George Washington Carver Tech”

2pm / 10pm / 6am ET: Althea

3:30pm / 11:30pm / 7:30am ET: History’s Lost & Found “Historical Records”

Wednesday, February 5

8am / 4pm / 12am ET: Save Our History “Voices of Civil Rights”

9am / 5pm / 1am ET: 10 Things You Don’t Know About “Civil Rights”

10am / 6pm / 2am ET: Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America

11am / 7pm / 3am ET: Stories from the Road to Freedom

1pm / 9pm / 5am ET: 10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America “Freedom Summer”

2pm / 10pm / 6am ET: The L.A. Riots: 25 Years Later

Thursday, February 6

8am / 4pm / 12am ET: Civil War Journal “Freedom’s Road: Slavery and the Opposition”

9am / 5pm / 1am ET: Aftershock: Beyond the Civil War

11am / 7pm / 3am ET: Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre

1pm / 9pm / 5am ET: For Love of Liberty: The Story of America’s Black Patriots

2pm / 10pm / 6am ET: Honor Deferred

3pm / 11pm / 7am ET: Crossing the Bridge