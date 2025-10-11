Jerry Seinfeld Gets Netflix Special

October 11, 2025 Sammi Turano Previews, What to Watch 0

Jerry Seinfeld Comedy Special 2019

Originally posted on April 30, 2020 @ 8:10 pm

Here is a sneak peek at Jerry Seinfeld’s new Netflix Special.

 

Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel Sneak Peek
  2. Bar Rescue Sneak Peek
  3. I’m No Longer Here Sneak Peek
  4. Netflix to Premiere Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
See also  Josh Gates Tonight Covers Shark Adventures
About Sammi Turano 7410 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*