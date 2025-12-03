The Amazing Race Recap for 12/3/2025

The penultimate episode of The Amazing Race 38 on CBS has the final four going to Paris, France, using the Expedia app to book everything. They are also on the same flight.

Once they arrive, they must head to Moulin Rouge for their next clue.

Jas and Jag get stuck in traffic.

Joseph and Adam arrive first and must do a cancan all dressed up. Once they do it to the judges’ satisfaction they will get their next clue. They are nervous since they admit to being bad dancers, but are also adorable trying.

Jag and Jas get there next, followed by Izzy and Paige,

Kyland and Taylor are stuck in traffic and their driver must find a new route to get them to Moulin Rouge. They finally get there, bringing up the rear.

Jas and Jag do what they call the can-can’t and completely make up their own dance. However, they nail it on their second try.

The next clue sends them to Notre Dame.

Joseph and Adam also mess up on their first attempt, as do Taylor and Kyland. The latter get in after three tries.

Paige and Izzy also struggle.

Once Jas and Jag get to Notre Dame, they get their next clue.

Izzy and Paige finally finish and head to Notre Dame. However, they have trouble getting a taxi.

After six attempts, Joseph and Adam finally head to Notre Dame. They get a taxi and tell the driver to race Izzy and Paige’s taxi….safely.

Roadblock! They must translate a poem into Braille.

Jas and Jag’s judges get bored and leave to go get coffee. I miss Paris coffee! They finish and head to get their next clue, which has them finding clue pieces while looking for hidden Statue of Liberties….and the OG one.

Izzy messes up and must redo the poem.

Joseph and Adam talk about their mom being blind and use her as inspiration.

Taylor and Kyland must redo the poem. They finish in their second attempt.

Adam and Joseph take their time but worry about Izzy and Paige taking them down.

Jas and Jag put together their puzzle as they find their Lady Liberties.

Izzy has to redo hers based on a teeny tiny mistake.

Joseph and Adam finish and go to the Statue of Liberty task.

Poor Izzy is still struggling. She finally finishes and moves to the next task.

The Pit Stop has them in perfect view of the Eiffel Tower.

Joseph and Adam and Izzy and Paige are neck and neck getting their clues.

Jag and Jas are the first team to check in and win a trip to Fiji.

Taylor and Kyland check in second.

To be continued? REALLY?