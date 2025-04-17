So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/1/2022
The Yeses:
Thiago Pacheco–Contemporary
Essence Wilmington–Hip-hop
Camila Schwartz–Latin
Decoy Munoz–Hip-hop
Rayln Johnson–Contemporary
Virginia Crouse–Contemporary
Mia Mellican–Contemporary
Flora Dickens–Contemporary
Waverly Fredricks–Contemporary
The No:
Malia Baker–Jazz. However, she was told she was incredibly talented, but not quite what they wanted for the show.
Next week is the choreography round. Stay tuned!
