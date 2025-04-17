So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/1/2022
So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/1/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on June 1, 2022 @ 10:24 pm

So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/1/2022

The Yeses:

Thiago Pacheco–Contemporary

Essence Wilmington–Hip-hop

Camila Schwartz–Latin

Decoy Munoz–Hip-hop

Rayln Johnson–Contemporary

Virginia Crouse–Contemporary

Mia Mellican–Contemporary

Flora Dickens–Contemporary

Waverly Fredricks–Contemporary

The No:

Malia Baker–Jazz. However, she was told she was incredibly talented, but not quite what they wanted for the show.

Next week is the choreography round. Stay tuned!

 

