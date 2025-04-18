Light and Magic Sneak Peek

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for Lucasfilm’s “Light & Magic,” which were both unveiled today at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo. Attendees heard from director Joe Johnston and producer Ron Howard via videotaped greetings and also enjoyed a highlight reel from the first season of “Light & Magic.” A panel discussion followed, moderated by Sam Witwer, that included actor Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks), Lynwen Brennan (President and General Manager Lucasfilm Business), Doug Chiang (Senior Vice President & Executive Design Director, Lucasfilm), Janet Lewin (Senior Vice President, General Manager and Head of ILM), John Knoll (ILM Executive Creative Director, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor), and Rob Coleman (ILM Creative Director and Senior Animation Supervisor).

Lucasfilm’s “Light & Magic” Season 2 is a three-part series produced by Imagine Documentaries that follows Lucasfilm’s visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, as it enters its most challenging and revolutionary period: the dawn of digital. From creating the first fully realized CG character to solving the challenge of digital water, it is an era that finds ILM scaling new heights of innovation despite dramatic setbacks.

The director is Joe Johnston, and the executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, Joe Johnston, Lawrence Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy and Carrie Beck. Jacqui Lopez, Ted Schillinger and Michael Garcia serve as co-executive producers. The series producers are Meredith Kaulfers and Christopher St. John, and Nicole Pusateri is the supervising producer.

“Light & Magic” is now streaming, exclusively on Disney+, with all three parts available to watch.

