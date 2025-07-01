Snake Oil Recap for 10/4/2023
-Tonight’s contestants are Tony and Bri. They will be paired with Dwight Howard and Adam DeVine, respectively.
-Bri and Adam choose the Studly Studfinder…which is used to help hang things on walls. They question the inventor and think that if it isn’t real, it should be!
-Their second product is the Pigcasso, which is artwork made by pigs. The inventor is also questioned by the duo.
-Bri and Adam think that Pigcasso is real and invest $5,500 in it. Their rivals have the chance to poach.
-Pigcasso is….REAL!
-Tony and Dwight did not poach.
-The Studfinder is actually a grandma who is in an all-female motorcycle club.
-Tony and Dwight choose The Manfork and Turners Mattress Turners.
-The Manfork is just a big fork for men. The Turners Mattress Turners is….two dudes flipping mattresses.
-Both inventors are questioned before the guys decide to invest in Turners Mattress Turners for $7,000.
-Bri and Adam have the chance to poach.
-IT IS SNAKE OIL…..so they lose that money.
-Bri and Adam did not poach.
-Big investment time!
-Fridgelok 2.0 is a lock that prevents people from eating too much if they didn’t reach their fitness goals.
-EyeBandz is a headband and reading glasses in one.
-Both inventors are questioned before Tony and Dwight invest in the glasses.
-Bond Heart lets you have the heartbeat of your loved ones in a piece of jewelry.
-Chili con Carnivore is canned exotic chili with exotic meat.
-Bri and Adam invest in Bond Heart.
-The glasses are REAL! They invested $42,000 and end up with $85,000.
-Bri and Adam invested $43,000 in Bond Heart….and make it to the final round!
-The two of them check out five products and must decide which is real and which is snake oil.
-Subsoccer: Real. Gear Hoodies: Real. Miss Fortunes: Real. Re-timer: Real. That’s Our Baby: Snake Oil
-Bri loses, but goes home with $49,250.
-More next week, stay tuned.