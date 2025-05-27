ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/15/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/11/2022

  • I need a home sauna…..not as small as Karen’s because, hello….claustrophobia….but maybe a nice medium sized one.

 

  • Is Gizelle really not going to her kids’ birthday party?

 

  • I am glad Reasonably Shady is doing so well…..happy for Gizelle and Robyn.

 

  • Keeping it Karen is a cute name for Karen’s show.

 

  • It would be so nice if Candiace was pregnant. I know how much it means to her to be a mom.

 

  • The bartender that gave Robyn her wine knows how to properly pour wine. A FULL glass.

 

  • My heart breaks for Robyn’s friend who lost her sister and brother-in-law. I cannot imagine that kind of pain. I also see how Robyn wants to move on from pettiness and drama in light of what is happening.

 

  • I am glad Mia is working on expanding her business and that Karen was there to offer her moral support.

 

  • Ashley is so lucky to have such a fantastic, supportive family, especially now that she is going through her separation.

 

  • Oh, so Gizelle is at the party….I just wish everyone was listening to the speech instead of taking pictures or being on their phones.

 

  • I really hope that Dorothy, Chris and Candiace can work things out and become a family again….I don’t recall how the drama began, but hopefully things get better for them.

 

  • It makes me sad that Candiace got a negative pregnancy test…the hurt in her eyes is so heartbreaking.
  • I never realized what a badass Candiace is….you go, girl!

 

  • Did Chris walk out of the party to drink a beer? That’s really messed up.

 

  • More next week, stay tuned!

 

