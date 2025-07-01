WGA Writers to Return to Work
The writer’s strike is officially over! TVGrapevine just learned that the WGA writers can go back to work. Check out the statement below.

“The WGAW Board and WGAE Council also voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th. This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval.” The union announced on Tuesday.

Details will be released as they become available. This is a developing story.
