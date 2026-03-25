Scrubs Recap for 3/25/2026

Scrubs on ABC opens with JD narrating the bonds between people working in hospitals, the good, the bad and the awkward….as he deals with a very angry Lily. She tells him off for rejecting him and says he is wearing a slutty doctor costume. He says he is a real doctor and she says her daddy is in the mob and will have him taken care of…..all while Dr. Park watches and makes fun of his misfortune.

Elliot and her new pilot boyfriend act all lovey dovey and make very firm maybe plans for a trip to Napa.

Turk is there, as is JD, the latter of which is annoyed and jealous. Turk seems to like the pilot, who gives them wings. JD pretends not to want them, but wears them anyway with secret pride….and is stabbed with said pin by Turk, who helped him put it on his scrubs.

Later on. Elliot worries about the pilot being too perfect and vents to Turk. He tries to calm her down and offers to help find out if there is anything wrong with him.

Dr. Park and JD argue over how to handle a patient named Mr. Walton and recruit Asher as their slop boy. Mr. Walton arrives and the guys tell him they will oversee his care.

Dashana and Amara talk to a patient named Mindy, who raps about her surgery. This annoys Turk, who has a rapping fantasy of his own. He says he is a professional surgical rapper and prepares them to take care of Mindy, who has been delaying her surgery.

Blake talks to the pharmacy tech, who calls him handsome. Dr. Tosh disagrees, causing them to argue.

Mr. Walton is going to be fine, he just had low heart rate. His wife is much younger and worries about him….or is she? JD says it is a job well done and tells Pippa to bring back the table nachos, which are all covered with cheese. They all clap and eat the nachos.

Mr. Walton is brought back, with his wife saying that he collapsed after drinking a smoothie. Dr. Park thinks that bunny is after his money, while Pippa and Nurse DuBois cheer her on for getting the money, honey!

Turk talks to Pilot Wes and asks about cheating. Pilot Wes says cheating makes him sick and they bond.

Dashana and Amara take Mindy’s stuff and argue over following rules….only to find out Mindy disappeared. They rush to find her in a panic.

Turk tells Elliot about Pilot Wes being the real deal, but she is still worried about moving on. Nurse DuBois and Turk try to talk her into taking the plunge, but she is still unsure.

Dr. Park and JD watch Mr. Walton and his wife, leading to a mob/detective fantasy. Meanwhile, Dashana and Amara continue to look for Mindy, while hiding it from Asher, who tells them about Mr. Walton while carrying bodily fluids.

Elliot tells Dr. Tosh that her patient wants to see another doctor that’s not Blake.

Mr. Walton gets sick again, with Dr. Park and JD realizing she may be trying to kill her husband after all. They agree to put him in isolation to pinpoint what is going on. Mr. Walton is upset about still being sick, while his wife claims she will miss him.

Dashana and Amara look for Mindy and find a bunch of manequins. For some reason, Dashana talks about her dreams of being an Olympic figure skater and plays her gospel music.

The patient Elliot and Dr. Tosh are taking care of, who admits that she cannot poop but couldn’t tell Blake that. They all check him out as he stretches until Elliot tells him to stop.

Mrs. Walton is upset about not seeing her husband. Asher agrees to let him in, so she hugs him.

Dr. Park and JD bond about the whole Walton situation, with the former talking about being cheated on. Asher tells them she let Mrs. Walton in to see her husband, causing his blood pressure to drop again. They rush to check on him and then talk to Mrs. Walton. She mixed up his creams he needed, which caused the blood pressure to drop. She freaks out.

Asher is upset about the whole thing, as is Amara about her situation. They make out, with Mindy hiding under the bed.

Dr. Tosh and Elliot talk to Blake about how he is with patients. They tell him to be vulnerable, leading to Dr. Tosh bullying him and Elliot running away since she saw Pilot Wes. Later on, Blake pretends to be gay so patients will see beyond his looks. He is then able to open up about being the ‘fat kid in the pool’ to Dr. Tosh, who is glad he was able to be vulnerable.

Elliot agrees to go to Napa with Pilot Wes.

JD says he wants what the Waltons have, confusing Dr. Park.

Mindy agrees to the surgery and the ladies get yelled at by Turk. He also tells Amara Mindy told him everything that happened while she was hiding.

The episode ends with the interns having drinks with Todd, JD and Turk, the latter of whom tells the interns to play an arcade game and put his initials on the high score as punishment. Todd hits on a woman and gets a drink tossed in his face, which JD implies he deserved.