Baking Championship: Next Gen Recap for 2/2/2026

This week’s Baking Championship: Next Gen on Food Network has a slumber party theme! The teams will have to make sleepover breakfast imposters by making a dessert that looks like a slumber party breakfast food with a main dish and two sides.

Melody and Leila have French toast and use blueberry, coconut and lemon flavors for their cake and cereal treats for their sausage. Apple cinnamon treats are used for their homefries.

Maci and Emmett have biscuits and gravy with bacon egg sides, making cake using lemon and vanilla flavors, drop cake cookies for the eggs and tuile cookies for the bacon.

Abigail and Kenneth have avocado toast with mango cake and coconut flavors. Their sides consist of yogurt parfait and sausage patties, using chocolate, coconut, lemon and berries for the former and shortbread cookies for the latter.

TWIST! One of the desserts need a coffee flavoring added. Melody gets coffee happy, annoying her sister.

Harper and Holland have oatmeal with waffles, using coconut rice pudding for the oatmeal. For some reason, the pudding turned pink and they have very little time to fix it or start over.

Genesis and Akbar have pancakes with lemon-blueberry and maple flavors. Coffee sugar cookie sausages and meringue-peach eggs will be on the sides.

Leia and Kiera have a breakfast sandwich with lox and avocado with eggs and hash browns on the side. They use strawberry, chocolate and coconut flavoring,, adding coffee to the ganache eggs. The hash browns look awesome!

Jovie and Lenore make cinnamon rolls with eggs and yogurt parfait, using cheesecake and graham crackers for the parfait and sugar cookie flavoring and pate a choux for their cinnamon rolls and eggs. However, they run into issues with their pate a choux, causing Jovie to cry. They start over and get it to work.

Genesis and Akbar have to pivot on their eggs due to lack of time.

Time’s up! Duff and Kardea give the pros and cons of each dish before deliberating.

Maci and Emmett and Abigail and Kenneth are in the top two, with Maci and Emmett winning. They get sleepover stuffies signed by Duff and Kardea.

Leia and Kiera, Jovie and Lenore and Harper and Holland are safe, with Genesis and Akbar and Leila and Melody in the bottom two.

Leila and Melody are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!