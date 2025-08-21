Sammi’s Favorite Things: Toast Phone Cases
Originally posted on October 15, 2018 @ 1:59 pm
Do you want the best iPhone protection of all time? Never fear, Toast is here!
A super-fancy iPhone X with a glass back? Yikes! Never fear: Toast is here to provide the most stylish protection on the planet with our sophisticated, real wood covers!
We wouldn’t want anything less than fabulous on our phones and we know you wouldn’t either. The incredible geometric details of our sleek wooden covers are laser-cut with exacting precision for a perfect fit. We sand and finish each cover by hand to highlight the individual grain patterns in each piece of wood and give your iPhone X a warm, tactile feel in your hand. Each and every Toast case is a stand-out one-of-a-kind.
There’s no mistaking the beauty, depth, and texture of real wood: Toast cases look, smell, and feel great! We guarantee that you’ll love it every single time you use it.
You get ALL this awesomeness:
- One-piece real wood back and sides cover
- Matching button cover set
- Matching camera lens cover
Our covers are a cinch to apply: peel, stick, show off! (Full instructions included.)
Available in walnut, ash and ebony.
Bonus points!
- Matching front panel available
- Works great with the Qi wireless charging system
- Wireless charging works perfectly with our metallic inlays!
- Compatible with screen protectors
- Fully customizable!
All Toast cases feature:
- Long-lasting, high-quality adhesives
- Naturally durable, gorgeous materials
- Responsibly-sourced wood veneers
- Sleek bump-and-scratch protection
- Easy removal without any sticky residue
- A heck of a lot of style!
All Toast products are made to order and crafted by hand
in beautiful Portland, Oregon, U.S.A.
