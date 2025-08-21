Sammi’s Favorite Things: Toast Phone Cases

Do you want the best iPhone protection of all time? Never fear, Toast is here!

A super-fancy iPhone X with a glass back? Yikes! Never fear: Toast is here to provide the most stylish protection on the planet with our sophisticated, real wood covers!

We wouldn’t want anything less than fabulous on our phones and we know you wouldn’t either. The incredible geometric details of our sleek wooden covers are laser-cut with exacting precision for a perfect fit. We sand and finish each cover by hand to highlight the individual grain patterns in each piece of wood and give your iPhone X a warm, tactile feel in your hand. Each and every Toast case is a stand-out one-of-a-kind.

There’s no mistaking the beauty, depth, and texture of real wood: Toast cases look, smell, and feel great! We guarantee that you’ll love it every single time you use it.

You get ALL this awesomeness:

One-piece real wood back and sides cover

Matching button cover set

Matching camera lens cover

Our covers are a cinch to apply: peel, stick, show off! (Full instructions included.)

Available in walnut, ash and ebony.

Bonus points!

Matching front panel available

Works great with the Qi wireless charging system

Wireless charging works perfectly with our metallic inlays!

Compatible with screen protectors

Fully customizable!

All Toast cases feature:

Long-lasting, high-quality adhesives

Naturally durable, gorgeous materials

Responsibly-sourced wood veneers

Sleek bump-and-scratch protection

Easy removal without any sticky residue

A heck of a lot of style!

All Toast products are made to order and crafted by hand in beautiful Portland, Oregon, U.S.A. Did you know?

As a member of 1% For The Planet, we donate 1% of our net sales to environmental non-profits.

We also plant a tree seedling through Trees For the Future for each product we make –

because we’ve only got one beautiful planet and we’ve got to do our part to take care of it.

Please note: Additional charges for our amazing custom marquetry options (inlaid wood, metallic or colored film pieces) are assessed on a per-piece basis based on size. Toast logo removal is also available for an extra fee. Our designers will provide you with an estimate of any additional fees with your computer rendering.