Tomorrow Marks 43 Years in Young Missouri Girl’s Murder

Tomorrow marks the 43rd anniversary of the brutal murder of Missouri resident Shirley Jane Rose. She was a young, loving nine-year-old when her life was tragically taken.

Her body was found in a shallow grave months after her disappearance on October 17, 1975. Forty-three years later, her murder is still unsolved.

During the time of her abduction, there were several theories as to how she disappeared, including being kidnapped by the driver of a 1969-1970 blue Chevrolet and later, the driver of a 72 Ford Torino was said to be involved. Unfortunately, neither theory panned out. To this day, it is still unknown who took the life of this beautiful young girl.

For more information, please visit https://justiceforshirleyjanerose.com/