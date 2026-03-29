RJ Decker Recap for In Vanity Veritas

RJ Decker on ABC opens with Catherine watching TV when RJ comes home….alone. She teases him about not making a love connection and his shirt. He says his date has a felon fetish, but he wasn’t felon-y enough. Usually, the felon thing turns people off, but what do I know? My dating record isn’t exactly one to brag about, but I digress.

Catherine decides to help him find a new woman and make better choices. So, she is making him the new Bachelor? Or being his wingwoman? Either way, it is weird since they used to be married.

She also brings up Emi. He says they met up for celebratory drinks and goes to bed to prepare for a new client in the morning.

The next morning, RJ works on a case for a man who thinks his wife is cheating. RJ doesn’t think the wife is cheating, but the husband brings up evidence that the wife is lying, including unaccounted for jewelry. He will do anything to fix things.

RJ continues to spy Shawn Spencer style. The wife, played by Tamera Mowry Housey, just goes to the gym, a storage unit, where she changes clothes, cars and puts on a wig? Okay then. I usually change in the gym, but that is just me. As he continues to spy, Bob the husband calls to say he doesn’t think Louise, his wife is cheating. However, she is in the home of Preston Howard, which explodes.

Mel says the whole thing was an accident. She says there is only one body there, badly burned and unaccounted for…..which RJ assumes is his wife.

Preston arrives to look for his wife Natalie. He is distraught and thinks Louise was behind this once he finds out she was there.

Bob is also distraught as he talks to Mel and RJ. He is even angrier when Mel implies that Bob was behind the whole thing. That being said, in her mind it was still an accident, so she goes to look at other cases.

RJ goes into the storage closet, which is more like an actual closet belonging to a Real Housewife of where-the-hell-ever. As he looks into things, Louise holds him at gunpoint. She isn’t dead, so what in the General Hospital is going on?

She says she would never cheat on Bob, so he accuses her of being a thief. She says she smelled gas, saw blood and left….so scared and so mad that her favorite Dior jacket was ruined….and faints.

Mel sees Catherine looking into Emi’s life and they wonder if Emi is setting RJ up for a fall….as hot is she is. Mel then gets a text from RJ about Louise and goes to investigate. It looks like Louise had stolen property in the storage unit and she may also be a murderer.

The victim was Preston’s wife, who was killed by blunt force trauma with the explosion set up to make it look like an accident. Louise is able to prove via her recording sunglasses that she is innocent and found Natalie’s body. She says she will admit to burglaries and breaking and entering, since she did break into the house Felix Dunn style, but she will not admit to murder.

Mel and RJ continue to investigate and question Preston. They get nowhere with him, but someone named Mrs. Summers says that Preston asked her husband Grant for a loan due to Natalie’s excessive spending.

Emi and Catherine meet for coffee and go tit for tat over RJ. Catherine wants Emi to admit that she perjured herself in the case that sent RJ to prison, but Emi isn’t in the mood for her games.

Preston admits he noticed Natalie was giving money to a guy he never saw before and assumed she was into something bad. She acted cagey about it when asked and promised to end whatever it was and go to the police….and then she died.

Mel and RJ go on a stakeout and find the guy who Natalie was meeting. Andre was a dealer…emphasis on WAS. He is now a youth counselor and claims that Natalie was giving him money for a youth center in his brother’s honor Omari. Natalie’s son also died at the hands of a drunk driver and wanted to help. Andre also has an alibi for the day Natalie died.

Emi calls RJ to tell him about her meeting with Catherine, so he calls Catherine to find out why they met. This does not go well….so somehow Mel manages to comfort RJ.

Back to investigating. Natalie had no son who died in a drink driving accident, but she possibly killed Omari in the hit and run. As they try to figure out who killed Natalie, Bob calls to report his own home being broken into….and then gets knocked out.

It’s off to Bob’s, where they question a neighbor, who puts Grant at the scene of the crime.

Mel and RJ try to figure out how everything is connected and question Louise again. She is hysterical about all this and says it all happened due to her being bored and robbing people. She looks at the paperwork and realizes Grant and Dawn Summers were ripping off the insurance company. She agrees to help in exchange for seeing Bob and reduced charges. A further look shows that a valuable purse wasn’t claimed….a bag that holds a vanity plate.

Dawn is questioned and it comes out that she and Grant killed Omari. Natalie was the passenger and felt so guilty she decided to help Andre with the community center. The Summers are guilty of two murders and an attempted murder!

Catherine and RJ meet at the bar, where Omari’s family are celebrating getting closure on his case.