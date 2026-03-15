RJ Decker Recap for Twenty Pounds of Clem in a Ten Pound Bag

RJ Decker on ABC opens with a guy weighing meat and taking care of plants….only to be surrounded by cops and arrested, accused of having weed. However, he claims they are Venus fly trap plants. the cops investigate some more and find a meat grinder and dead bodies.

RJ and Darius work on breaking into cars. Darius is frustrated with RJ not being able to complete the task. Catherine sees this and wonders why they are breaking into his car. She tells him that she found the key to his file cabinet and they talk about his lack of work.

Luckily, RJ has a meeting with a potential client, thanks to his former prison mate Wish….and it happens to be for the dude who was arrested in the beginning of the episode….Marcus.

RJ meets Marcus and tells him Wish Aikens hired him to solve the case. Marcus says he was hired by a man named Clem and explains that he was helping him take care of the plants. He knew it was wrong, but he needed the money to take care of his pregnant girlfriend.

Marcus maintains that he had no idea about the body and that several body parts were missing and probably fed to the flytraps without his knowledge. He claims Clem said it was roadkill since the mealworms weren’t available.

RJ talks to Mel about this but she is reluctant to help. She also tells him to stop leaving the seat up since there are three women in the house.

Wish talks to Kelly Lynn, the pregnant girlfriend, while RJ talks to Clem’s ex-wife, who gives him a pedicure while she spills the tea on the fly trap business. She says she hasn’t heard from him for a year and all she got was a butt pic with tattoos. RJ realizes that Clem might actually be the body in the freezer and the missing body parts were the ones with tattoos in order to get rid of any identifying marks.

RJ talks to Wish about this and wonders if Marcus killed Clem after all. Wish says no way, no how, and RJ must solve the case.

RJ talks to Emi, his former friend who he’s worked with in the past and asks for help. She is hesitant but agrees to help anyway.

Kelly Lynn brings Wish brownies and she admits she googled him to get his whole story., including winning the lottery.

She also tries to seduce him (for his money) and admits she lied about pregnant so she can get Marcus to make some real money. Wish says he is not interested and Kelly Lynn rants about Marcus being a slacker. She says he better get Marcus out of jail fast.

RJ talks to Gary, someone who worked with Clem in the past. Gary says that Clem would give him flytraps and he had no reason to want him dead.

Emi and RJ talk about the case. She says the police know Clem is the John Doe and says Clem’s brother-in-law Brody could be a possible suspect since they have a volatile past. she tells him that Brody works in a strip club, so he goes to investigate by pretending to be an old stripper buddy of Brody’s.

As RJ waits to talk to Brody, he tries to break into his car and gets a lecture from Wish. who wants to know why he is expensing a pedicure.

RJ is caught and punched by Brody. He is taken into the back room of the strip club and allowed to question Brody, who says Clem’s sister Lacey died from cancer. He says the fight was about the fly traps and how they were used to make medicine, which he believed could help Lacey.

Brody also claims Clem did a 180 after Lacey died. He planned on investigating one of the companies that claimed the fly traps could save others with its extract. Clem also called Brody to apologize right before he died.

Catherine agrees to help RJ by pretending to write a story about the pharmaceutical company and the benefits of fly traps….and Clem. They think the owner might be a suspect and Clem may have been onto his misdeeds by stealing his computer. The owner is not happy and kicks them out, saying he has very good lawyers.

Mel and Georgianna, the ADA talk to RJ about the case and how the owner might have been about bribery. They think the owner, Aubrey, may have stolen Clem’s phone and used it to pretend to be him and feed the fly traps Clem’s body. However, Marcus accepted a plea deal even though he is innocent.

Wish and RJ talk to Marcus, who says everything will be okay. He is more concerned about the fly traps. He tells them how much they need to be fed (10.2 lbs) and RJ figures out that the bag of meat left for Marcus was Clem’s head. They now need to find the other missing parts.

Aubrey is questioned once again and he is mad he had to wait for RJ and Mel. They figure out he killed Clem using supplies hidden in his lab. He is arrested!

Wish talks to Kelly Lynn and tells her Marcus is released from jail and she better not be at his welcome home party. He also gives her her car back and tells her to go to Nashville without Marcus. She wonders why he is doing this and he says she reminds him of someone he once loved.

Everyone, even Emi, is at the party. She isn’t staying, but asks if they are even now.