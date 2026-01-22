The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 1/22/2026

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with Kyle looking for her keys while Sutton opens packages and talks for her doggies.

Meanwhile, Erika cleans and Kyle attempts to leave the parking lot, where she is surrounded by cars.

Rachel goes shopping with Boz.

Boz has a watch worth over ten thousand dollars, while Rachel drools over multi-thousand dollar Chanel merchandise.

Boz is going to Vegas to go for her egg retrieval.

Rachel and Boz gossip about Amanda’s behavior on the trip and how she is basically stirring the pot at this point.

Aamanda signed a lease in Newport for her summer home. She tells her fiancé Eddie about the Avi debacle and how Erika made fun of her for ordering a mocktail at dinner.

Amanda talks about how she lost one of her twins due to going into premature labor. She and Eddie mourn over his death. My heart breaks them.

Dorit meets her new management team over lunch to talk about her new book and other projects.

Kyle and Sutton go to the sauna and also talk about the trip. Kyle says that Jennifer said that Sutton can be problematic and her behavior is the reason why Garcelle left. Sutton is floored by this and wants to talk to Jennifer asap.

Boz goes for her egg retrieval with her daughter by her side.

Rachel loses power and is frustrated since she is having a party, but Leo the chef tells her they will work it out.

It seems like Kathy also lost power.

Everyone arrives to Rachel’s party, with Rachel gushing over Jennifer’s clothes. She quips that she wants to raid her closet.

Amanda arrives and no one seems particularly happy about it. They seem more interested in Dorit’s book deal and her new Birkin Kelly bag that cost over eleven thousand dollars.

Dorit talks about having a ghostwriter to help, which Amanda thinks is weird. Erika (via her confessional) that she used one for her own book.

Amanda continues to be awkward by her bragging about her life. After she goes to get a drink, Dorit talks about some of the stuff Amanda told her, and Sutton tells her Amanda trash talked her behind her back. Needless to say, Dorit is not a happy bunny.

Sutton pulls Jennifer aside to talk about how Jennifer hurt her feelings by gossiping about her to Kyle. Jennifer also shares how Sutton hurt her at times. They apologize and promise to be each other’s ride or die.

Everyone gets their tarot cards read. Dorit’s is a bit negative, which worries her.

As everyone eats, Rachel says that Boz called and says they got two eggs and are ready for the next step.

The psychic can’t get a read from the psychic for Amanda and offers to help her reach her late son.

The dinner is more awkward about the gossip going on. Amanda is not happy and hanging by a thread since it was the anniversary of her son Zion’s death. No one knew about this and are shocked.

Kathy thinks Zion was her dog until Amanda clarified.

Dorit talks about Amanda’s behavior and how she thinks it is problematic. She continues to push her to talk about it, but Amanda is very upset and leaves. Dorit wishes Amanda told her about the baby and complains about her some more.

Kyle and Kathy go to talk to her, while Erika tells Dorit to apologize. Dorit doubles down still and it causes Amanda to feel worse. Amanda tries to explain it, but Dorit won’t listen to her, causing Amanda to leave and the others feel bad.

More next week, stay tuned.