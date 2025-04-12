The Summer I Turned Pretty Debut News
Originally posted on April 28, 2022 @ 2:47 pm
The Summer I Turned Pretty Debut News
The Prime Video series is led by showrunners Jenny Han, who also wrote the pilot, and Gabrielle Stanton. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.
The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.
Jenny Han is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Her books have been published in more than 30 languages. For television, she has created two new series based on these books—Prime Video’s forthcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty, which she executive produces and co-showruns, and the recently announced Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All The Boys universe, which she will also executive produce and co-showrun. For film, she executive produced all three films in Netflix’s global hit To All The Boys trilogy. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Follow The Summer I Turned Pretty (#TheSummerITurnedPretty) on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.