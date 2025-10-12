Penn and Teller to Host At Home Special

LAS VEGAS - MARCH 3: Penn Jillette (L) and Teller of the comedy/magic team Penn & Teller appear at the Rio Hotel & Casino to celebrate the duo's 35 years performing together March 3, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

May 7, 2020 (Burbank, CA) ─ The CW Network has slated the new, original one-hour special PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME.

 

Premiering Monday, May 18 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME is a special for these unique times. Filmed entirely at the homes of Penn & Teller and their friends around the world, PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME showcases new magic Penn & Teller and their magician friends have developed at home and teaches viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves while being joined by celebrity guests including Elle and Dakota Fanning, Michael Carbonaro and Shin Lim.

 

PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME will be followed by an original episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

 

PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME is executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Penn & Teller: BS”), Andrew Golder (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Solitary”) and Lincoln Hiatt (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Solitary”), in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS.

 

