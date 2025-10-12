40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 9

Last night, I cooked another recipe or my 40 by 40 Bucket List Challenge, Item 21. I am officially nine recipes in with 51 more to go.

The ninth recipe I completed was the Tha Next Level Salmon, which had a side of garlic green beans. It is simple, delicious and can be completed in less than 30 minutes. It is a perfect midweek meal and one I plan on making more often.

I used frozen salmon rather than fresh for this one because I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to taste and didn’t want to waste the good stuff if it came out bad. (Plus, quarantine limited my options!)

The recipe calls for four salmon filets and a marinade of honey (1 tbs), white wine vinegar (or a substitute if you don’t have any on hand…I ended up using apple cider vinegar instead and I think it gave it an extra kick….all you need is 2 tsp) and Dijon Mustard (3tbs). You can adjust it to your liking as well. I personally would have added more mustard to mine, but now I know for next time.

Salt and pepper the fillets and cover in marinade. Place on a baking sheet covered in tin foil and set aside.

Mix green beans with minced or chopped garlic, salt, pepper and olive oil, adjusting to your liking. Place on the same baking sheet as the salmon and bake at 425 for 10-14 minutes.

I am not even a fan of salmon (I find it too dry) and even I enjoyed this. I think the marinade will also be delicious on shrimp or chicken. This is a definite make again and a dish that will be sure to impress at a dinner party.

I have not decided what I want to make next on my list. I am leaning toward the chicken or steaks, but it will all depend on how the weekend pans out. Stay tuned!