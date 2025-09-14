Only Murders in the Building Recap for Rigor

The third episode of season five’s Only Murders in the Building on Hulu opens with Charles talking about the mob, casinos and gambling as he and Mabel investigate the secret casino in the Arconia.

As Mabel wonders if they should record this, Oliver is upstairs in the dry cleaners, communicating with them via the air vent. He tells them he is with Nicky’s dead body and helps dispose of it when they tell him not to get his DNA on the ‘dead mobster’s body.’

After a few funny run ins on the street, he takes it to the Arconia and ends up in an elevator with the ever-snarky Uma. He finally gets back to Charles’s apartment where Mabel and Charles are waiting. They are confused as to why he has the dead body.

Everyone freaks out, fight and the guys laugh over a sex joke….all while Mabel wonders what they are going to do with Nicky’s body. She says they need to get Oliver’s DNA off the body and return it before the dry cleaner’s opens in the morning.

As they find wet-naps to clean the body, they notice he has all his fingers, but the nails have green under them. Charles surmises that it has to do with gambling….and then freaks out as Nicky’s ‘spirit’ talks to him, making him feel bad about being alone and flirting with Sofia.

He says this episode of CSI: My Apartment is over, but Mabel thinks they should look into the body for more clues…..aka an autopsy. As they examine the body, the ‘spirit’ still talks to Charles. Mabel sees blood by his ankles and possible cocaine on his sleeve.

Oliver sniffs the possible cocaine, saying he misses it, but not if it is actually cocaine.

Oliver reads over his last texts with Lester and regrets being so mean to him.

They also see a burn mark by his ear as Mabel reflects on being in a good place in her life. Meanwhile, Charles pours drinks as Oliver heats up Chinese food from Charles’s freezer.

As Charles comments on the freezer burn on the food, Mabel realizes the burn on the body is freezer burn. As she investigates, she sees stationary from the Arconia in his mouth.

They realize it is morning and rush to get to the dry cleaners. Of course, half the building is in the elevator, with people wanting them to drop off dry cleaning and freaking out over the smell. Oliver says he stinks and to drop it.

As they get to the lobby, Oliver abandons Charles and Mabel when Mabel runs into her friend Althea, aka The, who now lives in the building. Paparazzi follows them both to the penthouse The just bought.

Charles is on his own to drop off the body and dry cleaning as the ‘spirit’ continues to talk to Charles about getting DNA on his body. He freaks out as he tries to wrap up the body.

Randall the new doorman is being harassed by tourists. Oliver scares them away and as Randell marvels over how kind he is, Oliver steals the ledger for the case.

The and Mabel continue to chat, with The insulting Mabel’s podcast not being in the top ten and asking to be a guest. Mabel is not interested, so The goes to talk to her therapist, who is ‘so needy.’

Charles continues to move the body as the ‘spirit’ continues to talk about life and death. As the cops arrive, Charles hides. The cops want to blame the death on the Caputo crime family when they realize someone else is in there. They say to come out with their hands up as Charles cowers in a corner.

When Charles finally gets back home, Mabel is waiting for him. He tells her that the cops are crooked and then comforts her when she says that The brings out her worst side.

Oliver brings the ledger, which has a missing page. They are able to figure out the bird names and poker terms, as well as the fact that there will be a game that night. They wonder if they should go to spy.

When Oliver goes to return the ledger, he sees Randall stressing out. He goes to comfort him by telling a story about a woman named Sheena, who was in one of his plays….with the moral of the story being for him to be himself. He also offers to help him….after his nap.

Nicky talks about death awaiting people as Mabel and Oliver sleep. Charles calls in a mysterious prescription under a fake name.

Alarms go off and they sneak into the casino to spy. They see billionaire Sebastian Steed, Jay Pflug and Camilla White, all rich CEOs. They go to get drinks as the trio hides…behind the bar. One of them is missing a finger, which the trio notices as the episode comes to a close.