Will Trent Recap for Breathe With Me

-The episode opens with a dead man in a bloody bathtub. Meanwhile, Faith is waiting for the rug company to come to her new place. Her mom Evie comes to visit and says she is staying with her for two weeks as she recovers from surgery.

-Evie continues to insult her decorating skills, the fact that she is taking a dance class and the neighborhood she is living in, driving Faith crazy.

-Later on, Faith tries to convince Will or Amanda to take Evie, when the woman herself calls. Faith goes home to see if it is an emergency, but it turns out she was worried about her neighbor feeding his cat six times. They continue to argue about Faith’s pregnancy and how she felt Evie was ashamed of her. Faith says she never felt good enough and storms out.

-That night, Evie spies and makes up a story about the neighbor, whom she named Raymond. She sees someone else enter the house and thinks Raymond is about to get lucky but witnesses a fight. She calls 911.

-Faith comes home to see the police there for a welfare check. She runs into the house and sees that Evie is missing.

-Amanda and Will come over to help as Faith freaks out. She hears her mother’s negative voice in her mind as she investigates, with Will helping her along the way.

-Michael and Angie work with a man named BJ on a case involving people being banned from the building before going to help the gang with Evie’s case. Faith realizes they were after the other tenant, a man named Mike Cole, who died in the building. His brother Stacey was banned from the building for harassing someone named Juanita. They go to question Stacey, who runs away from him.

-Stacey is questioned and says he was banned because he was trying to figure out how Mike died. He knows he didn’t kill himself and says Juanita, Mike’s girlfriend is somehow involved.

-Evie his held captive with another woman. It turns out it is the building manager, who claims that someone broke into her house. Evie sees Faith in her mind telling her she is lying. A man in a hat and another man come in and threaten the manager, saying that they will both die if she doesn’t cooperate.

-The gang looks into the case as Faith hears Evie tell her there is something in the house. She runs back home with everyone chasing after her.

-Evie tries to get information from the manager, who tells her she is bleeding from her forehead.

-The manager is the infamous Juanita, who is working with the men, one of whom is named Scottie. Evie knows she has what they want and Juanita wants to know who she really is.

-The gang looks into the house and see a shirt with MIONI written on it. Faith says she is thirsty, so Will goes to get her water. She hears Evie asking if she took her insulin as she passes out.

-Later on, everyone is back in the office with Faith being checked out by a medic. She acts stubborn and insists they keep working.

-The case involved a rare coin that Juanita and Mike stole.

-Evie tries to send messages to Faith as they both try to figure out how Mike died and how the coin was involved. They realize Juanita killed Mike to get the coin by seducing him in the bathtub. All the while, Evie is fighting for her life.

-Angie says that the antique shop where the coin was stolen is owned by a man named Tucker. Faith and Will go to the shop to question him and his relationship with his former cellmate Mike. Faith threatens to break stuff and does until Tucker says Juanita and Scottie were in on a plan to steal things with Mike.

-Faith questions Scottie and says he kidnapped her mother. She says she knows he had family and doesn’t care because he hurt her mom. She threatens him until he tells her where is mother is.

-Evie tries to convince Juanita to work on an escape plan using her scarf to remove the cuffs. They manage to get the cuffs off, but Scottie’s partner Grant shows up, demanding that Evie tell him where Scottie is. Evie says Juanita has the coin he thinks is lost and shoots him with insulin.

-Juanita manages to escape, but leaves Evie behind.

-Will and Faith go to rescue Evie as Faith recalls giving birth to her son with Evie by her side. She had planned on giving him up for adoption but ended up keeping him and raising him with Evie.

-Evie continues to try and escape as Faith and Will arrive at the scene. Grant is awake now and trying to fight Evie, who finally escaped and is fighting back.

-Grant has Evie pinned in a choke hold when everyone arrives to arrest Grant and rescue Evie.

-Amanda visits Evie in the hospital and jokes with her to make her feel better. They say they can’t lose each other.

-Juanita and the gang have been arrested.

-Will and Betty also go to the hospital to sit with Faith, who feels guilty about what happened. Betty cuddles with her.

-Michael talks to Angie about a part time gig he took on to make ends meet. She offers to help him and reminds him she will be there for him.

-A woman named Martha talks to Angie about John, who wants to use him as a reference. Angie says she cannot do that, which confuses Martha.

-Evie and Faith bond over a game of cards in a hotel room. Evie tells her that she screamed at Faith’s pregnancy news because she was angry at herself for not making her feel safe. She feels guilty about it and apologizes. She also wants her to continue to take her dance classes.

