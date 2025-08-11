Big Brother 26 Recap for 10/6/2024: Only Four Remain

We are in the final four of Big Brother 26 on CBS. Only Rubina, Makensy, Chelsie and Cam remain and are ready to fight for the win.

After the eviction, Makensy says she is kind of surprised that things went her way because she wasn’t sure how Cam and Chelsie were going to vote.

Cam says that he voted to evict Kimo since he thought he was the bigger threat. He is, however, worried that the women have an alliance and it could ultimately put him in danger.

Makensy tells Rubina they do have an all-female alliance, while still telling Cam and Chelsie they have a final three deal.

HOH comp time! They do a multiple choice quiz, where they must find hiding phrases in source code deceptions.

Rubina takes an early lead, followed by Cam. However, Chelsie ends up pulling ahead and winning HOH yet again.

Cam is disappointed he didn’t win.

Chelsie suggests putting Cam up as a pawn and he agrees, promising to use the POV if he wins so Makensy can be voted out, for he will have the sole vote.

Chelsie also runs the idea by Rubina, but she is tired of being on the block. Chelsie tells her Makensy is the main target. Makensy, for her part, says that she is okay being on the block since she thinks that Chelsie will save her if she wins POV.

Cam and Makensy are on the block and all the power lays in the hands of the veto holder.

Veto comp! They all must answer questions about events that happened in the house. They have three strikes and once they are used (by getting an answer incorrect) they are out of the game.

Rubina is the first one out. Chelsie then plans to throw the comp so that either Cam or Makensy will have to use the POV and get Rubina on the block.

It is neck and neck between Cam and Makensy….with the winner to be announced Thursday. Stay tuned!