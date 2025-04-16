Nate Bargatze to Host Emmys
Photo: Paul Mobley
-
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77TH EMMY® AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE coast to coast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 14(8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*
-
“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” said Bargatze.
-
“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Television Academy chair Cris Abrego. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”
-
GRAMMY®-nominated comedian, author, podcaster, actor, director and producer Nate Bargatze is selling out shows and breaking venue attendance records around the globe with more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024, making him the #1-earning comedian in the world according to Pollstar. Click here for a full bio of Nate Bargatze.