Nate Bargatze to Host Emmys

Photo: Paul Mobley

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77TH EMMY® AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE coast to coast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 14 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” said Bargatze.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Television Academy chair Cris Abrego. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”