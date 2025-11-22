The Amazing Race Recap for 11/18/2025

This week’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race 38 takes us to Athens, Greece for the next leg of the race. One by one, the teams leave for the airport, only to end up on the same plane.

When they all arrive to the National Observatory/Pynx Hill (with everyone surprised that Adam and Joseph are still in the game!) Phil Keoghan is waiting for them. He tells them they will vote on who will get a double U-Turn. Joseph and Adam already have one vote as their non-elimination penalty.

Adam and Joseph vote for Jack and Chelsie and Tucker and Eric.

Jack and Chelsie and Tucker and Eric both vote for Kyland and Taylor and Jas and Jag

Jas and Jag vote for Kyland and Taylor and Tucker and Eric.

Izzy and Paige vote for Tucker and Eric and Jas and Jag.

Taylor and Kyland vote for Izzy and Paige and Tucker and Eric.

Tucker and Eric have been U-Turned. Since there is a tie, there will be a vote between Jas and Jag and Taylor and Kyland. If there is still a tie, both teams also be U-Turned.

IT IS A TIE! All three teams need to do the Double U-Turn.

Taylor is not a happy bunny right now.

The teams now need to go to the Acropolis and find a man in red for their next clue. The race is on! Jack and Chelsie opt to stick with Izzy and Paige, while the three U-Turned teams stick together, leaving Adam and Joseph on their own.

Detours! Music in the Air has them carry a music box and put on a show on the street, collecting ten euros. Once they are done, they will get the next clue.

Olives Everywhere has them eat and identify ten varieties of olives.

The U-Turned teams start with the music detour. Tucker and Eric forget the basket and must double back. Kyland and Taylor also must go back when they discover they forgot the stand. Adam and Joseph try to warn them but they are too far away.

Joseph and Adam are also on the music detour, while Izzy and Paige and Jack and Chelsie do the olive detour.

Jas and Jag take the lead and finish the detour. They head to complete the olive one. Eric and Tucker are not too far behind.

Kyland and Taylor and Joseph and Adam both finish the detours. The former head to the olive detour and the latter get the next clue, which has them rolling a boulder up a hill.

As an aside, the male teams are so cute doing tricks and dancing, while Kyland and Taylor impress with their spirit.

Jack and Chelsie are lost.

Jag and Jas, Izzy and Paige and Tucker and Eric all finish the olive detour on the first try and head to the boulder task.

Jag and Jas and Joseph and Adam are at the boulder task at the same time.

Meanwhile, Chelsie and Jack finally head to the olive detour, along with Taylor and Kyland. Both teams struggle identifying the olives, but the former get it in two tries and the latter in six.

Jas and Jag finish the boulder task and get the Roadblock clue. They must now memorize and recite the lowercase letters in the Greek alphabet. They work together with Joseph and Adam.

One by one, the other teams finish the boulder challenge and head to the Roadblock.

Tucker and Eric also arrive as well as Izzy and Paige. The guys struggle with this one.

Jas and Jag finish the Roadblock in five tries and head to the Pit Stop and Kotzia Square. All the other teams are now at the Roadblock. They check in first and not only make history by being the first team to check in while being U-Turned, but also win a trip to Cambodia!

Chelsie and Jack finish in two tries. Joseph and Adam and Izzy and Paige are close behind. They check in second, third and fourth, respectively.

Kyland and Taylor and Tucker and Eric continue to struggle, but both finish and head to the Pit Stop. They check in fifth and sixth, respectively, with Tucker and Eric being eliminated.