MTV’s Ex On The Beach Announces New Cast

New York, NY (November 15, 2018) – The U.S. format of MTV’s global phenomenon “Ex On The Beach” returns for season two on Thursday, December 20th at 8PM ET/PT. Hosted by multi-platinum rapper and actor Romeo Miller, theprovocative dating series follows celebrity couples in Malibu Beach as they search for new love while being confronted by their past romances. With 12 versions of MTV’s “Ex on the Beach” around the world, the new season will also air across MTV’s international channels beginning in January.

This season of “Ex On The Beach” features romantically embattled stars from “Survivor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother,” “Bad Girls Club,” “Teen Mom,” “The Challenge,” “Are You The One?” and “Fire Island.” The new cast of celebrities arrive in paradise in search of love only to be blindsided by their exes face-to-face. As lovers wash ashore, the daters will decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on with a new prospect.

Meet The Cast of “Ex On The Beach” Season 2:

The Singles:

Farrah Abraham — “Teen Mom,” “Couples Therapy,” “Celebrity Big Brother,” and “Marriage Boot Camp”

Chad Johnson — “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Famously Single,” & “Celebrity Big Brother”

Angela Babicz— “The Challenge,” “Bad Girls Club” and “Ex On The Beach”

Jozea Flores— “Big Brother” and “The Challenge” seasons Champs vs. Stars & Final Reckoning

Morgan Willett — “Big Brother: Over the Top”

Cheyenne Parker— “Fire Island”

Maya Benberry — “Catching Kelce”

Corey Brooks – “Big Brother”

Nicole Ramos — “The Challenge” seasons Bloodlines, Rivals III, Dirty 30 & Vendettas

Malcolm Drummer— “Are You The One?”

Janelle Shanks— “Bad Girls Club”

The Exes:

Simon Saran— “Teen Mom”

Tor’I Brooks— Harlem Globetrotters, “Ex On The Beach”

Nelson Thomas — “The Challenge” and “Are You The One?”

Nurys Mateo — “Are You The One?”

Diandra Delgado— “Are You The One?”

Murray Swanby— “What Happens at The Abbey”

Cory Zwierzynski— “What Happens at The Abbey”

Jay Starrett— “Survivor”

Monte Massongill— “Big Brother”

JD Harmon— NFL Free Agent

Sha Carrell— Wilhelmina Model

Darian Vandermark

Nate Sestock

Maddie Sullivan

Kareem Peterson

Perez Corothers

Rob Tini

“Ex On The Beach” is based on a format by Entertainment One (eOne) company Whizz Kid Entertainment with Purveyors of Pop producing the US iteration. Malcolm Gerrie and Lisa Chapman serve as Executive Producers for Whiz Kids. Matt Anderson and Nate Green serve as Executive Producers with Cooper Green as Co-Executive Producer for Purveyors of Pop. Tara Long serves as Executive Producer for eOne. Richard Hall and Keith Burke serve as Executive Producers with Liz Chapetta as Co-Executive Producer. Nina L. Diaz, Lily Neumeyer and Dan Caster serve as executive producers for MTV. Diana Morelli serves as Co-Executive Producer for MTV.

About MTV:

MTV is the leading global youth media brand in 180 countries, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages across every platform. A unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), MTV operations span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios, a unit that produces new and reimagined content for SVOD and linear platforms based on MTV’s library of over 200+ youth titles and franchises.

About Purveyors of POP:

Purveyors of Pop is an independent entertainment company producing cutting-edge programming across

multiple platforms. Founded in 2010 by veteran executive producers Matt Anderson and Nate Green, POP specializes in programming at the forefront of the pop culture zeitgeist. Known for their string of hit TV series, the duo has developed and produced shows ranging from MTV’s The Ashlee Simpson Show to Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, where they have executive produced over 200 episodes. Under the POP banner, the outfit has produced series for major cable networks including Bravo (Married To Medicine Atlanta/Los Angeles/Houston, Real Housewives of Miami), MTV (Ex On The Beach), E! (Lady Gang), Lifetime (Jordin Sparks’s: A Baby Story), A&E (Psychic Tia), and Fox International Channels (Lucky Ladies Mexico/Argentina/Italy).

About Entertainment One:

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company’s diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One’s robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technologystudio Secret Location.